The Big Football Quiz of 2015: Can you answer 20 questions correctly?

For our 30-year anniversary, we here at FourFourTwo have compiled another one of our staple quizzes on everything you know from the year 2015. Leicester City were the huge talking point, of course, as the Foxes began their against-all-odds Premier League title-winning season.

Combined with one of football's biggest upset stories, Wayne Rooney became England's all-time leading goalscorer while Steven Gerrard announced his retirement from football. Quite the year to say the least!

We aren't gonna make it easy - 20 questions have been put together to test your knowledge in all sorts of ways.

This football quiz also has an unlimited time limit, so no need to worry about the clock ticking down in the background!

