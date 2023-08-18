Quiz! Can you name every English player to ever play in the Bundesliga?
Harry Kane takes to the German top flight tonight – but he's far from the only Englishman to take to Deutschland
Eight minutes on the clock, 26 players to guess.
Remember to tweet your scores @FourFourTwo and share with your mates.
The 2010s will be remembered by a few things in football: Messi and Ronaldo's insane dominance, Leicester City winning the title and the likes of Spain, Germany and France clearly up at the World Cup – not to mention the English invasion of the Bundesliga.
It was a peculiar phenomenon indeed. Kids from Premier League academies started upping sticks for a transfer to the German top tier in search of minutes and that famed development: for the most part, it was a decent plan, too.
Stars have been born in front of those ferocious walls of noise and surreal tifos. Many Brits make the switch to Germany on a quest to come back a more rounded player ready to take their homeland by storm… but some have become superstars while out facing Bayers and Bayerns, Werders and Wolfsburgs.
26 players have taken the flight over – or the drive through France, Belgium and the Netherlands, depending on your mode of transport. This is a tough quiz with a few names that you might have forgotten, while some you might not even have realised plied their trade in Germany. How many can you name?
