Quiz! Can you name every FA Cup quarter-finalist since 2000?

Eight minutes on the clock, 48 clubs to guess.

THEN TRY Quiz! Can you name every FA Cup-winning team ever?

It's only hip, young kids with their fidget spinners and Marvel movies who call it the FA Cup quarter-finals.

To the older generation at least, this is the Sixth Round (Proper), where you're just one win away from a trip to Wembley. Imagine telling the youth of today that back in the day, you'd only go to Wembley for the final.

That's right: it was either Villa Park or Old Trafford that awaited the final four – which nowadays, seems incredibly random given the wealth of wonderful stadia we have across the nation. Nice grounds, though. Good atmospheres. Easy to get to.

Some clubs are serial winners in this competition; others… aren't. Can you name everyone who's made this stage of the competition before?

