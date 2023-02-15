Quiz! Can you name the AC Milan line-up from the Champions League final against Juventus in 2003?

11 players to guess – and no time limit for this one. Like line-up quizzes? Check out more here.

Remember to tweet your scores @FourFourTwo (opens in new tab) and share with your mates.

NOW TRY Quiz! Can you name the Liverpool line-up from the Champions League final against AC Milan in 2005?

See those Champions League balls floating over the Old Trafford pitch? Yeah, that was the most exciting aspect of the 2003 final.

A 0-0 bore draw between two pragmatic Italian giants was eventually won by AC Milan, giving Carlo Ancelotti the first of his four trophies (but not exactly in style). It's one of the more low-key finals.

In fact, Milan didn't really entertain much in the competition… at all. They won their first four games in the group stage 1-0, losing the last two as they limped into the knockouts (first in their group, naturally). They then won just a single match for the rest of the competition, beating Ajax 3-2 at home after a 0-0 away in the quarter-final first leg.

Somehow, they went through on away goals in the semi-final, despite the fact that they were playing Inter Milan. Not their most fun campaign but all trophies count, right?

MORE QUIZZES

Quiz! Can you name the top 50 winter transfers ever?

Quiz! Can you name the top 20 Premier League transfer profits ever?

Quiz! Can you name the 25 biggest-spending clubs of the 2020s so far?