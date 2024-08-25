Quiz! Can you name the clubs, nations and players who won trophies in the 1990s?

It's back to the 1990s for our latest quiz as we want you to name that decade's big winners

Manchester United won their fair share of trophies in the 1990s
Manchester United won their fair share of trophies in the 1990s (Image credit: Getty Images)

It's time for another fiendishly difficult FourFourTwo quiz and today's offering is taking you back to the 1990s. 

It was the decade of Britpop, Global Hypercolor t-shirts, Tamagotchis and other long-gone fads, but we're obviously more concerned with matters on the football pitch. 

