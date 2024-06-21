Line-up quiz! Can you name the France line-up from the Euro 2000 final against Italy?

Our latest quiz takes you back to 2000 when France were crowned kings of Europe

Patrick Vieira was key for France during Euro 2000
Patrick Vieira was key for France during Euro 2000 (Image credit: Getty Images)

Our latest big football quiz has dropped and we're asking you to name the starting XI from France's Euro 2000 final win over Italy. 

Shockingly, it was the last time they won this competition

Joe Mewis
Joe Mewis

For more than a decade Joe Mewis has worked in football journalism as a reporter and editor, with stints at Mirror Football and LeedsLive among others. He is the author of four football history books that include times on Leeds United and the England national team.