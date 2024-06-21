Line-up quiz! Can you name the France line-up from the Euro 2000 final against Italy?
Our latest quiz takes you back to 2000 when France were crowned kings of Europe
Our latest big football quiz has dropped and we're asking you to name the starting XI from France's Euro 2000 final win over Italy.
Shockingly, it was the last time they won this competition
The current Les Bleus vintage are looking to replicate Roger Lemerre's 2000 side and claim a third European Championship in the nation's history at Euro 2024 this summer.
Their campaign started with a bruising 1-0 win over Austria that left both Kylian Mbappe and Antoine Griezmann bloodied and battered. It won't get much easier under the Friday night lights at the Red Bull Arena in Leipzig when they take on the Netherlands.
In the meantime, you've got a starting XI to name. There's no time limit for this one and don’t forget to tweet your scores @FourFourTwo and then share with your mates. How many can you name?
