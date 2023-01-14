Quiz! Can you name the Manchester United line-up from the game against Manchester City in 2009?
Michael Owen came off the bench for the winner – but can you tell us the Red Devils' starting XI?
11 players to guess – and no time limit for this one. Like line-up quizzes? Check out more here.
Manchester derbies often live up to the hype. It's just one of those rivalries in which the fire tends to add to the spectacle.
After all, there are plenty of rivalries that feel slightly… dull. This isn't one. There have always been big games, whether it's Haaland's 6-3 bow in which he got a hat-trick, the 3-2 United win that stopped City winning the league in 2018 (for a week at least), Balotelli's 'Why Always Me' game, that iconic overhead kick or even this one.
United ran out 4-3 winners following a last-gasp winner from one Michael Owen. Remember him? His daughter went on Love Island.
But Big Mike didn't start that afternoon… tell us who did.
