Quiz! Can you name the Manchester United line-up from the game against Manchester City in 2009?

By Mark White
published

Michael Owen came off the bench for the winner – but can you tell us the Red Devils' starting XI?

Michael Owen of Manchester United celebrates scoring their third goal during the Barclays Premier League match between Manchester United and Manchester City at Old Trafford on September 20 2009, in Manchester, England.
(Image credit: Matthew Peters/Manchester United via Getty Images)

11 players to guess – and no time limit for this one. Like line-up quizzes? Check out more here.

Remember to tweet your scores @FourFourTwo (opens in new tab) and share with your mates.

NOW TRY Quiz! Can you name the Arsenal line-up from game against Oxford United in 2003?

Manchester derbies often live up to the hype. It's just one of those rivalries in which the fire tends to add to the spectacle.

After all, there are plenty of rivalries that feel slightly… dull. This isn't one. There have always been big games, whether it's Haaland's 6-3 bow in which he got a hat-trick, the 3-2 United win that stopped City winning the league in 2018 (for a week at least), Balotelli's 'Why Always Me' game, that iconic overhead kick or even this one.

United ran out 4-3 winners following a last-gasp winner from one Michael Owen. Remember him? His daughter went on Love Island

But Big Mike didn't start that afternoon… tell us who did. 

MORE QUIZZES

Quiz! Can you name the top 50 winter transfers ever?

Quiz! Can you name the top 20 Premier League transfer profits ever?

Quiz! Can you name the 25 biggest-spending clubs of the 2020s so far?

Mark White
Mark White
Staff Writer

Mark White has been a staff writer on FourFourTwo since joining in January 2020, writing pieces for both online and the magazine. An encyclopedia of football shirts and boots knowledge – both past and present – Mark has also been to the FA Cup and League Cup finals for FFT and has written pieces for the mag ranging on subjects from Bobby Robson's season at Barcelona to Robinho's career. He once saw Tyrone Mings at a petrol station in Bournemouth but felt far too short to ask for a photo. 