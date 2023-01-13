Quiz! Can you name the Napoli line-up from the game against Juventus in 2018?

11 players to guess – and no time limit for this one. Like line-up quizzes? Check out more here.

Quiz! Can you name the Real Madrid line-up from the Champions League final against Valencia in 2000?

Sarriball was more than a style. It was a movement. A cult religion that Napoli fans were joined in watching every week by hipsters across the world, who fawned over the southern Italian side's beautiful style of play.

And it very nearly paid dividends. Napoli managed 91 points in 2017/18 playing some of the most sumptuous football that Italy had seen since the days of Arrigo Sacchi, the chain-smoking general on the touchline overseeing all.

But of course, the unstoppable machine of Juventus still cleaned up the title. What happened next was a lot less romantic and perhaps, the realists would say, inevitable: Maurizio Sarri left for Chelsea and this brilliant team was torn apart in the transfer market shortly after.

Who did Sarri win his first Scudetto with? Juventus. The establishment always wins.

