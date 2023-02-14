Quiz! Can you name the Real Madrid line-up from the Champions League final against Liverpool in 2018?

11 players to guess – and no time limit for this one. Like line-up quizzes? Check out more here.

There are those that accused Gareth Bale of not caring about Real Madrid as much as he did about Wales (or golf, of course). Maybe that helped.

Perhaps if Gaz really didn't feel the pressure of millions of Madristas on his shoulders, that's what allowed him to turn up in the big moments time and again.

There is simply no other way to possibly explain coming onto pitch in the second half and turning the game with that bicycle kick. You can blame the game on Loris Karius all you like… there is absolutely no stopping that moment.

It begs the question: if Bale was only good enough in manager Zinedine Zidane's mind to come off the bench, who did he deem good enough to start the final against Liverpool?

