Quiz! Can you name Tottenham Hotspur's top 20 all-time Premier League scorers?

Harry Kane knows a thing or two about finding the net for Tottenham

Whatever Tottenham Hotspur may lack in recent silverware, they certainly aren’t deficit in goalscoring ability.

Some of the Premier League’s most renowned strikers have walked through the doors of White Hart Lane and the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, but it’s not only no.9s who have provided the goals.

Ange Postecoglou is ending 2024 under substantial pressure at the north London side, a fact likely not helped by the fact he entered just as razor-sharp marksman Harry Kane was heading for his flight to Germany.

TRY NEXT (Image credit: Clive Rose/Getty Images) QUIZ Can you name the Tottenham XI that beat Wigan 9-1 in 2009?

But it’s not all bad: the Aussie does still have one of the top 20 at his disposal as we speak.

The man at the top provided 213 Premier League goals to Spurs over the course of his time with the club, but those 20-plus-goal wonders at the base of this list may be a little more obscure.

We’ve given you five minutes to complete this quiz, and we’re looking for the 20 players who have scored the most Premier League goals for Tottenham.

Earned yourself some bragging rights? Be sure to tweet your score to @FourFourTwo and send this quiz to your mates to see how they stack up.

Get FourFourTwo Newsletter The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

We use Kwizly for our quizzes – find out more here

Can't see this quiz? Play it here

Quiz! Can you tell us whether each of these players have won the Ballon d'Or?

Quiz! Can you name all 92 stadiums in the Premier League, Championship, League One and League Two, for 2024/25?

Quiz! Can you name the 27 footballers who have played with Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo?

Quiz! Can you name the top 30 Premier League scorers for London clubs?

Quiz! Can you name the 25 biggest-spending clubs of the 2020s so far?