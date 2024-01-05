Quiz! Can you name the Sunderland starting XI from the last time they played Newcastle in 2016?

Six minutes on the clock, 11 players to guess.

Remember to tweet your scores @FourFourTwo and share with your mates.

THEN TRY Quiz! Can you name the Newcastle starting XI from the last time they played Sunderland in 2016?

Newcastle United and Sunderland meet for the first time since March 2016 on Saturday, when the two rivals face off in the FA Cup third round.

The last meeting saw the two sides play out a 1-1 draw, with Aleksandar Mitrovic cancelling out a first-half Jermaine Defoe strike. Out of the 22 players who started the match, there's still one Magpies player standing, too.

In the past eight years they've played in different divisions to one another, ensuring there'll be extra needle heading into this Tyne-Wear derby. Newcastle are in a poor run of form, while Sunderland have momentum behind them under new boss Michael Beale.

But can the Black Cats use home advantage to take bragging rights and shock their opponents with a third-round knockout?

We use Kwizly for our quizzes – find out more here

MORE QUIZZES

Quiz! Can you name the 48 stadiums in English football with a 20,000+ capacity?

Quiz! Can you guess 100 correct answers in FourFourTwo's Big Badge Quiz?

Quiz! Can you name every FA Cup-winning team?