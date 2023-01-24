Quiz! Can you name every Premier League club's all-time top scorer in the competition?
Harry Kane is bearing down on Jimmy Greaves' all-time record – but when it comes to post-1992 football, there are plenty of familiar faces
Five minutes on the clock, 20 names to guess.
It won't be long and Harry Kane will be Tottenham's all-time top scorer.
It's quite an achievement for the boy who went on loan multiple times, was released by the club down the road and was labelled a one-season wonder by many. Kane has smashed expectations and proved just about everyone wrong – apart from Spurs fans who loved him from the start.
Whatever happens now, he's a Premier League icon. He's arguably the Lilywhites' greatest-ever player, let's face it – and probably their best in the Premier League era.
But if we're talking Prem icons, can you tell us who these ones are?
