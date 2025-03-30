Line-up quiz! Can you name Milan's starting XI from their 5-2 win over Napoli in 2008?

Carlo Ancelotti's Rossoneri bested Edy Reja and Napoli in this wintry Serie A humdinger

Kaka in action for AC Milan
Can you name this classic AC Milan line-up? (Image credit: Getty Images)

Napoli were starting to recover from oblivion by the start of 2008 but Edy Reja's resurgent Partenopei had a long way to go when they visited San Siro to face AC Milan in January.

Carlo Ancelotti's men turned 2-2 into 5-2 in a blistering second half in Serie A, just the latest in a string of classic encounters between these two teams before and since.

They meet again on Sunday evening, when Napoli welcome Milan to the Diego Maradona eager to keep themselves in the Scudetto race.

But for now, we want you to name Don Carlo's starting XI from the high-scoring meeting in January 2008.

There's no time limit and 11 players to name - all we're interested in is the starting line-up, not substitutes.

Remember to tweet your scores @FourFourTwo and share with your mates.

Log into Kwizly, too, and we'll give you a hint. Go!

