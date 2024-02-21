Quiz! Can you name every club managed by Neil Warnock?

Neil Warnock applauding the Huddersfield Town supporters after his last match in charge of the club

5 minutes on the clock, 18 clubs to guess.

For better or worse, Neil Warnock has been a staple part of the English football scene across more than 40 years in management.

An organiser, a motivator and a pragmatist, he's taken to rescuing imperilled clubs with his trademark mix of brutal honesty and easy-going charm.

Despite many promises of retirement, he recently took on his 19th managerial role at Aberdeen, and this quiz will see how many of his previous clubs you can name.

In the immortal words of Warnock himself, 'By all means enjoy it, but enjoy it by being f***ing disciplined.'

