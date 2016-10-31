FourFourTwo's 50 Best Football Teams Ever
By Joe Brewin
We've had our arguments, and now bring you our list of the greatest teams – club and country – of all time
We’ve been thinking about running down the greatest sides of all-time for some time on FourFourTwo.com. So, each armed with our personal favourites, we gathered in a darkened room one evening to narrow things down. Deliberations continued long into the night.
In between the bickering, name-calling and hair-pulling, one thing became apparent – this list had to be about more than just cold, bare trophy hauls. Football is also about intangibles: how cool a team is; what effect they have on future generations; their aura. You won't find too many one-season wonders in this list, but there's room for a special few.
50-41 • 40-31 • 30-21 • 20-11 • 10-1
