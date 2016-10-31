We’ve been thinking about running down the greatest sides of all-time for some time on FourFourTwo.com. So, each armed with our personal favourites, we gathered in a darkened room one evening to narrow things down. Deliberations continued long into the night.

In between the bickering, name-calling and hair-pulling, one thing became apparent – this list had to be about more than just cold, bare trophy hauls. Football is also about intangibles: how cool a team is; what effect they have on future generations; their aura. You won't find too many one-season wonders in this list, but there's room for a special few.

As ever, let us know what you think on Twitter (@FourFourTwo) or our Facebook page. Let the arguing commence!

50-41 • 40-31 • 30-21 • 20-11 • 10-1

FourFourTwo's 50 Best Football Teams Ever