France v Netherlands live stream: How to watch Euro 2022 from anywhere in the world

France v Netherlands live stream, Saturday 23 July, 8pm BST, BBC One

France and the Netherlands will go head-to-head on Saturday night for a place in the semi-finals of Euro 2022.

Les Bleues began the tournament with a bang, thrashing Italy 5-1 in a match which saw them score all five of their goals in the first half. It was a stunning display from France, but one they were unable to match in their two subsequent group games.

The victory over Belgium on matchday was by a narrower margin of two goals to one, before France were held to a 1-1 draw by Iceland on Monday night. Corinne Diacre's side were just seconds away from making it three wins out of three, only for Dagny Brynjarsdottir to equalise from the penalty spot in the 12th minute of second-half stoppage time.

The Netherlands had to settle for second spot in Group C after finishing behind Sweden on goal difference. The two favourites to advance to the knockout phase drew 1-1 in their opening game, but Sweden's 5-0 victory over Portugal on matchday three saw them take first place after the Dutch beat Switzerland 4-1.

A return of seven points from nine might suggest a smooth passage to the last eight, but the Netherlands have encountered plenty of problems already, including injuries to key players and the absence of star woman Vivianne Miedema due to Covid-19 symptoms.

The main question mark over this France team going into the tournament was whether they had the togetherness and team spirit to go all the way, amid reports of an uneasy relationship between Diacre and some of the players.

We did not see much of that in the group stage, but a clash with a team as good as the Netherlands will pose a test of France's character as much as their quality. They have the talent to beat the reigning champions, but do they have the temperament?

Kick-off is at 8pm BST on Saturday 23 July. The game is live on BBC One, BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website in the UK. See below for international broadcast options.

UK TV rights

The BBC has the rights to show Euro 2022 in the UK.

US TV rights

ESPN and TUDN have the rights to show Euro 2022 in the USA.

Australia TV rights

Optus have the rights to show Euro 2022 in Australia.

