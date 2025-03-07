Friday Football Quiz, episode 53: Can you get 20 correct answers?

By
published

Penalties, nicknames, palindromic careers and Cesc Fabregas all feature in this week's Friday quiz

Friday Football Quiz, episode 53
Friday Football Quiz, episode 53 (Image credit: Getty Images)

Well done folks, we've made it to Friday. And that means a big pat on the back, plus a fresh set of trivia questions for you to tackle.

The world famous FourFourTwo Friday Football Quiz is back with 20 teasers to get you warmed up for another busy weekend of football action.

You need to know your nicknames, your managers, your career paths, plus there's a bit of Cesc Fabregas and Tony Yeboah thrown in for good measure.

After 53 editions, we're sure you know the rules by now, but if not, here's all you need to know...

As usual, there are 20 questions for you to go at with no time limit in which to complete them. And as it's Friday, we'll even give you a lifeline, too.

Sign in to Kwizly and you can click the 'Hint' button as many times as possible to get rid of one of the answers.

Don’t forget to tweet your scores to @FourFourTwo and share this quiz with your mates!

We use Kwizly for our quizzes – find out more here

Can't see this quiz? Play it here

Joe Mewis
Joe Mewis

For more than a decade Joe Mewis has worked in football journalism as a reporter and editor, with stints at Mirror Football and LeedsLive among others. He is the author of four football history books that include times on Leeds United and the England national team.

