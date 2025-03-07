Friday Football Quiz, episode 53: Can you get 20 correct answers?

Well done folks, we've made it to Friday. And that means a big pat on the back, plus a fresh set of trivia questions for you to tackle.

The world famous FourFourTwo Friday Football Quiz is back with 20 teasers to get you warmed up for another busy weekend of football action.

You need to know your nicknames, your managers, your career paths, plus there's a bit of Cesc Fabregas and Tony Yeboah thrown in for good measure.

TRY NEXT (Image credit: Future) LAST WEEK Friday Football Quiz, episode 52: Can you get 20 correct answers?

After 53 editions, we're sure you know the rules by now, but if not, here's all you need to know...

As usual, there are 20 questions for you to go at with no time limit in which to complete them. And as it's Friday, we'll even give you a lifeline, too.

Sign in to Kwizly and you can click the 'Hint' button as many times as possible to get rid of one of the answers.

Don’t forget to tweet your scores to @FourFourTwo and share this quiz with your mates!

We use Kwizly for our quizzes – find out more here

Can't see this quiz? Play it here

