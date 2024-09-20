Friday Football Quiz, episode 31: Can you get 20 correct answers?
The weekend is on the way and we've got questions on England, badges, transfers, stadiums and more for you to answer
Well done everyone, we've all made it to Friday. And what better way to celebrate the imminent weekend than by undergoing the FourFourTwo Friday Football Quiz?
As ever, we've got a mixed bag of questions for you, testing your knowledge of stadiums, badges, geography, Americans, goalscorers, Lionel Messi and more. You'll need your wits about you if you are to get a full house this week.
So how's your ball knowledge?
LAST WEEK'S Friday Football Quiz, episode 30
As usual, there is no time limit for your weekly Friday quiz and you have 20 questions to get right.
If you sign into Kwizly, we'll give you a hint, too. There are four possible options for every question – and you can use a hint on every one.
Remember to tweet your scores @FourFourTwo and share with your mates…
Let's go!
