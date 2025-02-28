Friday Football Quiz, episode 52: Can you get 20 correct answers?

The Ferdinand brothers, Charlton Atheltic and Dele Alli all feature on this week's trivia test

Friday Football Quiz, episode 52
Friday Football Quiz, episode 52 (Image credit: Future)

Welcome back and welcome along to FourFourTwo's weekly quiz staple.

Our 'Friday Football Quiz' is now fifty editions long and we don't doubt for a second that you've played along each time. This week we have twenty fresh questions to help you see in the upcoming weekend.

The Ferdinand brothers, League One outfit Charlton Athletic and Premier League cult hero Dele Alli all feature - so you can't tweet us and complain about the variety of questions, we don't wanna hear it!

Struggle to remember the rules? Here's how you play along...

20 questions as always on the board with no time limit in which to complete them. We'll even give you a lifeline, too, aren't you so lucky!

Sign in to Kwizly and you can click the Hint button as many times as possible to get rid of one of the answers.

Can't see this quiz? Play it here

Matthew Holt
Matthew Holt

Matthew is a Freelance Journalist and has racked up bylines for Manchester United, Manchester Evening News, GOAL and SPORTbible to name a few. A long-term sufferer of Scunthorpe United, he currently resides in the north-west after escaping the smog of North Lincolnshire.

