Friday Football Quiz, episode 52: Can you get 20 correct answers?

Welcome back and welcome along to FourFourTwo's weekly quiz staple.

Our 'Friday Football Quiz' is now fifty editions long and we don't doubt for a second that you've played along each time. This week we have twenty fresh questions to help you see in the upcoming weekend.

The Ferdinand brothers, League One outfit Charlton Athletic and Premier League cult hero Dele Alli all feature - so you can't tweet us and complain about the variety of questions, we don't wanna hear it!

TRY NEXT (Image credit: Getty Images) LAST WEEK Friday Football Quiz, episode 51: Can you get 20 correct answers?

Struggle to remember the rules? Here's how you play along...

20 questions as always on the board with no time limit in which to complete them. We'll even give you a lifeline, too, aren't you so lucky!

Sign in to Kwizly and you can click the Hint button as many times as possible to get rid of one of the answers.

Don’t forget to tweet your scores to @FourFourTwo and share this quiz with your mates!

We use Kwizly for our quizzes – find out more here

Can't see this quiz? Play it here

