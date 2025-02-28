Friday Football Quiz, episode 52: Can you get 20 correct answers?
The Ferdinand brothers, Charlton Atheltic and Dele Alli all feature on this week's trivia test
Welcome back and welcome along to FourFourTwo's weekly quiz staple.
Our 'Friday Football Quiz' is now fifty editions long and we don't doubt for a second that you've played along each time. This week we have twenty fresh questions to help you see in the upcoming weekend.
The Ferdinand brothers, League One outfit Charlton Athletic and Premier League cult hero Dele Alli all feature - so you can't tweet us and complain about the variety of questions, we don't wanna hear it!
Struggle to remember the rules? Here's how you play along...
20 questions as always on the board with no time limit in which to complete them. We'll even give you a lifeline, too, aren't you so lucky!
Sign in to Kwizly and you can click the Hint button as many times as possible to get rid of one of the answers.
Don’t forget to tweet your scores to @FourFourTwo and share this quiz with your mates!
Get FourFourTwo Newsletter
The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week.
We use Kwizly for our quizzes – find out more here
Can't see this quiz? Play it here
More football quizzes
Quiz! Can you name every football stadium in Europe with a capacity over 40,000?
Quiz! Can you name every single FA Cup winner in order?
Quiz! Can you name every British or Irish player to have played in a Champions League final?
Quiz! Can you name the 92 clubs in England's top four leagues for 2024/25?
Quiz! Can you name every 2010s Golden Boot winner from Europe's top five leagues?
Matthew is a Freelance Journalist and has racked up bylines for Manchester United, Manchester Evening News, GOAL and SPORTbible to name a few. A long-term sufferer of Scunthorpe United, he currently resides in the north-west after escaping the smog of North Lincolnshire.
Quiz! Can you name every Premier League player with between 80 and 100 goals?
Line-up quiz! Can you name Nottingham Forest's starting XI from their 4-2 win over Arsenal in 2018?