Friday Football Quiz, episode 47: Can you get 20 correct answers?
Kick off your weekend the right way with this dose of football quizzing action
We’ve just tied up a busy week filled with European football, and have a full slate of Premier League fixtures on the way this weekend.
But today, the non-stop flurry of action has hit something of a lull. What better way to plug this Friday-sized gap in the calendar than with FourFourTwo’s famous Friday Football Quiz?
Expect questions on subjects as varied as Carlos Tevez’s career history, Lionel Messi’s shirt numbers and Jamal Musiala’s academy days – there’s plenty to get your teeth into here.
For those of you new around these parts, here’s how we run the show.
Like a goalkeeper pleading for calm in the dying embers of a game, we’re urging you to slow down the pace of your frantic Friday. As such, we’ve given you unlimited time on the clock to think through your answers to these 20 questions carefully.
Hit a brick wall midway through? No fear! If you sign in to Kwizly, they’ll give you a helping hand by removing one of the incorrect options.
How many correct answers can you get? Don’t forget to tweet your scores to @FourFourTwo and share this quiz with your mates, because the only thing that makes a high score better is the bragging rights to match.
We use Kwizly for our quizzes – find out more here
Can't see this quiz? Play it here
Isaac Stacey Stronge is a freelance football writer working for FourFourTwo, Manchester United and Football League World. He has been a season ticket holder at Stockport County throughout the Hatters’ meteoric rise from the National League North to League One and is a die-hard Paddy Madden fan.