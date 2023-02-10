Fulham vs Nottingham Forest live stream, match preview, team news and kick-off time for this Premier League match

Fulham vs Nottingham Forest live stream and match preview, Saturday 11 February, 3pm GMT

Fulham vs Nottingham Forest live stream and match preview

Looking for a Fulham vs Nottingham Forest live stream? We've got you covered. Fulham vs Nottingham Forest is not being shown in the UK. Brit abroad? Use a VPN to watch the Premier League with your subscription (opens in new tab) from anywhere.

Nottingham Forest (opens in new tab) will be hoping to continue rising up the Premier League table after they opened up a six-point buffer above the bottom three.

Fulham (opens in new tab) are enjoying an excellent season and are already well clear of the relegation zone, but their form has dipped of late.

The Cottagers will be looking to return to winning ways against a side they beat 3-2 in September.

Kick-off is at 3pm GMT. Make sure you know how to watch the Premier League (opens in new tab) wherever you are.

Team news

Fulham will definitely be without Neeskens Kebano for Saturday's clash, while Harrison Reed and Tom Cairney both face a race against time to be fit.

Nottingham Forest will have to make do without Dean Henderson, Moussa Niakhate, Taiwo Awoniyi, Omar Richards, Cheikhou Kouyate and Giulian Biancone. Ryan Yates and Jonjo Shelvey could feature in some capacity.

Form

Fulham have gone three games without a win in the Premier League, but they bounced back to beat Sunderland 3-2 in an FA Cup replay in midweek.

Forest have lost just one of their last eight matches, and a 1-0 victory over Leeds (opens in new tab) last time out saw them move to within six points of the top half.

Referee

Andy Madley will be the referee for Fulham vs Nottingham Forest.

Stadium

Fulham vs Nottingham Forest will be played at the 22,384-capacity Craven Cottage in London.

Kick-off and channel

Fulham vs Nottingham Forest kick-off is at 3pm GMT on Saturday 11 February in the UK. The game is not being shown in the UK.

In the US, kick-off time is 10am ET / 7am PT. The match will be shown on NBC in the US. See below for international broadcast options.

(Image credit: Future)

International Premier League TV rights

• UK: Sky Sports (opens in new tab) and BT Sport (opens in new tab) are the two main players once again, but Amazon also have a slice of the pie in 2022/23.

• USA: NBC Sports Group are the Premier League rights holders, with the Peacock Premium (opens in new tab) streaming platform showing even more than the 175 games it aired last season. If you pick up a fuboTV subscription (opens in new tab) for the games not on Peacock Premium, you'll be able to watch every game.

• Canada: The way to watch Premier League football in 2022/23 is fuboTV (opens in new tab), which has exclusive rights to all the action.

• Australia: Optus Sport (opens in new tab) will screen every game of the Premier League season. Non-subscribers can access the action via a Fetch TV box (opens in new tab) and other friendly streaming devices.

• New Zealand: Sky Sport (opens in new tab) are serving up all 380 games – plus various highlights and magazine shows throughout the week, as well as the Champions League.