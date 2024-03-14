Is the Germany Euro 2024 home kit the best shirt Adidas have ever released?

The Germany Euro 2024 home kit is out and it's as lovely as ever.

Adidas are German and Euro 2024 is coming – so naturally, it's a big deal. While the away shirt is something a little jazzier, the home is a classic take on the traditional white shirt with the Deutsch flag on the shoulders.

This is one of the picks of the bunch now that Adidas have dropped their international shirts: with plenty of lovely Euro 2024 kits, this might even by the nicest of the lot, in our opinion, too.

The Germany Euro 2024 home kit is simple, classy and very, very smart

Adidas basically invented geometric patterns when they came up with the stunning Germany shirts of the 1980s, so to see them add another stunner to the shoulders of this new top is just football 'eritage. And look closely at the base of the top.

Die Mannschaft have a pattern resembling the logo of the old DFB – the German football governing body, making this one ornate without being over the top. They've done it again.

“Germany’s home kit features the classic colour scheme of white and black, whilst the shoulders adorn a black, that blends into red and spark orange – inspired by the national flag, with elements of a fresh aesthetic to help provide a new look for the tournament hosts,” Adidas says.

They're not wrong: while Germany are no stranger to red and black on their tops, it's not often that yellow – we're not saying ‘spark orange’ – makes an appearance.

With Germany in crisis over the last couple of years, perhaps this is just the thing to drag them out of a slump.

