Inter Milan v Atalanta live stream, match preview, team news and kick-off time for this Coppa Italia quarter-final

Inter Milan v Atalanta live stream and match preview

Inter Milan v Atalanta is on Viaplay Sports in the UK.

Brit abroad? Use a VPN to watch the Coppa Italia with your subscription (opens in new tab) from anywhere.

A place in the Coppa Italia semi-finals is at stake when Inter Milan host Atalanta in a heavyweight clash at San Siro.

Holders Inter are looking to defend the trophy they clinched for an eighth time last season, while Gian Piero Gasperini's side are chasimg their first cup triumph since 1963.

Inter have stumbled twice in Serie A recently with a draw at Monza and shock defeat to Empoli, but they humbled rivals AC Milan 3-0 earlier this month to win the Supercoppa Italiana.

Atalanta have started 2023 in flying form, fired by the goals of Ademola Lookman, and head to 'la Scala del calcio' on a six-match unbeaten run.

Kick-off is at 8pm GMT.

Team news

Marcelo Brozovic and Samir Handanovic are out for Inter, while Atalanta are missing Davide Zappacosta and Jose Luis Palomino.

Form

Inter Milan: WLWWW

Atalanta: WDWWW

Referee

Daniele Chiffi will be the referee for Inter Milan v Atalanta.

Stadium

Inter Milan v Atalanta will be played at the Stadio Giuseppe Meazza in Milan.

Kick-off and channel

Inter Milan v Atalanta kick-off is at 8pm GMT on Tuesday 31 January in the UK. The game is being shown on Viaplay Sports 1.

In the US, kick-off time is 3pm ET / 12pm PT. The match will be shown on CBS Sports in the US. See below for international broadcast options.

International Coppa Italia TV rights

• UK: Viaplay Sports will show the Coppa Italia in the UK.

• USA: CBS Sports Group are the rights holders.

• Canada: The way to watch Coppa Italia football in 2022/23 is fuboTV (opens in new tab), which has exclusive rights to all the action.