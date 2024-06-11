Euro 2024: Who is Gianluigi Donnarumma's wife?

Who is Gianluigi Donnarumma's wife? If only it were disco legend, Donna Summer, if just to see whether she'd double-barrell the names.

Donnarumma will be a key player for Italy at this summer's European Championship, having won the Best Player award at Euro 2024.

But who is the PSG star in a relationship with?

Who is Gianluigi Donnarumma's wife?

Donnarumma will be cheered on throughout the competition by his partner, Alessia Elefante.

A post shared by GIANLUIGI DONNARUMMA (@donnarumma) A photo posted by on

The couple started dating back in 2017, when they were just 17 years old. Elefante is originally from Naples and is currently pregnant with the couple's first child.

Donnarumma had already made his debut for Milan back then, and already has more than 250 club appearances to his name.

With plenty of favourites for the tournament in 2024, here's a look at the previous records of some of the bigger nations at the tournament.