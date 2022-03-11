Latest Premier League odds: Manchester United favoured to bounce back after derby thrashing

Another key weekend in the Premier League title race is upon us, with both Liverpool and Manchester City on the road as they look to keep up the pace in a relentless battle for the top spot.

The former travel to out of form Brighton on Saturday lunchtime, and Jurgen Klopp will no doubt be keen to pile the pressure on City, who aren’t in action until Monday night.

Pep Guardiola’s side face a confident Crystal Palace outfit, which should make for an intriguing contest.

City, though, are strong favourites after their 4-1 demolition of Manchester United last time out. The champions are 1/3 with SBK to leave London with all three points, while Palace are a long shot at 9/1.

Similarly, Liverpool are expected to breeze past a Brighton side on a run of four successive defeats, with odds of 8/15 from SBK. The struggling Seasiders are 11/2 to pull off a surprise victory.

Mo Salah, predictably, is the shortest odds to score first at 10/3, ahead of Diogo Jota (5/1) and Divock Origi (11/2), with the Reds expected to rest players after their Champions League exertions.

In the race for the top four, Manchester United face Tottenham on Saturday, with both teams in need of a victory to rein in Arsenal. The Red Devils are 5/4 favourites, with Spurs, even after their 5-0 thrashing of Everton, outsiders at 12/5.

All eyes will be on the United teamsheet following Cristiano Ronaldo’s recent absence, but he is 5/1 along with Harry Kane to net first at Old Trafford.

Arsenal are in action on Sunday, hosting a Leicester side beginning to rediscover some form. The Gunners, though, are on a fine run themselves and are unsurprisingly clear favourites with SBK at 4/7. Gabriel Martinelli can be backed at 11/2 to score first and pick up where he left off against Watford.

Elsewhere, there’s a key clash in the fight to avoid relegation as Burnley host Brentford, with six points currently separating the two sides, though Sean Dyche’s team have two games in hand.

Burnley, currently occupying the final spot in the bottom three, are 13/5 to secure a rare home victory, while Brentford are the 5/4 favourites after a vital 3-1 win at Norwich last weekend.

At Stamford Bridge, Chelsea’s meeting with Newcastle suddenly looks a fairly low profile encounter, given that both teams’ league positions look fairly comfortable.

Newcastle, after their strong January transfer window, have pulled clear of the bottom three with four wins from their last five. Still, though, they are as long as 10/1 to beat Chelsea, who are the 4/11 favourites on home turf.

Premier League title winner odds

Manchester City 2/7

Liverpool 3/1

Premier League top four finish odds

Chelsea 1/12

Arsenal 4/6

Tottenham 9/4

Manchester United 5/1

West Ham 20/1

Premier League relegation odds

Norwich 1/33

Watford 1/9

Leeds 7/5

Burnley 8/5

Everton 7/2

Brentford 13/2

Subscribe to FourFourTwo today and save over a third on shop price

Restock your kit bag with the best deals for footballers on Amazon right now