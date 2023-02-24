Leeds United v Southampton live stream, match preview, team news and kick-off time for this Premier League match

Leeds United v Southampton live stream and match preview, Saturday February 25, 3.00pm GMT

Premier League survival could be on the line when the bottom two sides face off at Elland Road on Saturday, as Leeds United face Southampton.

The Yorkshire club have plummeted down the table into 19th place after a 10-match winless run in the league cost manager Jesse Marsch his job.

Former Watford boss Javi Gracia has been drafted in to replace the American and his debut couldn’t be much more crucial, as Leeds will drop into last place if they are beaten here.

Saints have interim boss Ruben Selles in charge at the moment and he oversaw a stunning 1-0 win away to Chelsea last time out, ending a three-match losing streak in the league.

Leeds have a good record in this fixture, losing just once in their last 14 home meetings with Southampton, but four of the visitors’ five Premier League wins this season have come on the road.

Kick-off is at 3.00pm GMT. Make sure you know how to watch the Premier League wherever you are.

Team news

Gracia has a number of absentees to deal with for his first game; Adam Forshaw, Luis Sinisterra, Marc Roca, Maximilian Wober, Rodrigo and Stuart Dallas are struggling with injuries.

Scotland striker Che Adams is a doubt for Saints, while Stuart Armstrong, Juan Larios and Valentino Livramento are unavailable.

Form

Leeds United: LLDLW

Southampton: WLLLW

Referee

Peter Bankes will be the referee for Leeds United v Southampton.

Stadium

Leeds United v Southampton will be played at Elland Road.

Kick-off and channel

Leeds United v Southampton kick-off is at 3.00pm GMT on Saturday 25 February in the UK. The game isn't being shown on TV in the UK.

In the US, kick-off time is 10.00am ET / 7.00am PT. The match will be shown on NBC in the US. See below for international broadcast options.

