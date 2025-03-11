Line-up quiz! Can you name Liverpool's starting XI from their 3-2 win over PSG in 2018?

Liverpool will continue to renew their acquaintance with Paris Saint-Germain in the second leg of their Champions League round of 16 clash on Tuesday evening.

Arne Slot's side go into the game holding a 1-0 advantage from the Parc des Princes after their smash-and-grab victory last week, thanks to Alisson's heroics and Harvey Elliott's late goal from the bench.

But that was not the first time the two sides have met in the Champions League.

TRY NEXT (Image credit: Getty Images) QUIZ Quiz! Can you get 100% on our English players abroad quiz?

The two sides exchanged victories in the group stage in 2018/19, with Liverpool winning 3-2 at Anfield before a Kylian Mbappe masterclass helped the Parisiennes to a 2-1 win in the reverse fixture.

Your mission today, should you choose to accept it, is to name Jurgen Klopp's starting XI from the first of those two games.

There's no time limit and 11 players to name in this Liverpool quiz - all we're interested in is the starting line-up, not substitutes.

Remember to tweet your scores @FourFourTwo and share with your mates.

Get FourFourTwo Newsletter The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

We use Kwizly for our quizzes – find out more here

Can't see this quiz? Play it here

Quiz! Can you get 100% on our 2002 World Cup quiz?

Quiz! Can you name the clubs, nations and players who won trophies in the 1990s?

Quiz! Can you guess the team from the line-ups' nationalities?

Quiz! Can you name every team to have ever played in the Premier League?

Quiz! Can you name every player to have scored the opening goal in a Premier League season?