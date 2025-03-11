Line-up quiz! Can you name Liverpool's starting XI from their 3-2 win over PSG in 2018?

Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool emerged triumphant in their first ever Champions League meeting against PSG

Thomas Tuchel and Jurgen Klopp
Thomas Tuchel and Jurgen Klopp (Image credit: Getty Images)

Liverpool will continue to renew their acquaintance with Paris Saint-Germain in the second leg of their Champions League round of 16 clash on Tuesday evening.

Arne Slot's side go into the game holding a 1-0 advantage from the Parc des Princes after their smash-and-grab victory last week, thanks to Alisson's heroics and Harvey Elliott's late goal from the bench.

But that was not the first time the two sides have met in the Champions League.

David Beckham gestures during a match between LA Galaxy and Chicago Fire in July 2011.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

QUIZ Quiz! Can you get 100% on our English players abroad quiz?

The two sides exchanged victories in the group stage in 2018/19, with Liverpool winning 3-2 at Anfield before a Kylian Mbappe masterclass helped the Parisiennes to a 2-1 win in the reverse fixture.

Your mission today, should you choose to accept it, is to name Jurgen Klopp's starting XI from the first of those two games.

There's no time limit and 11 players to name in this Liverpool quiz - all we're interested in is the starting line-up, not substitutes.

Remember to tweet your scores @FourFourTwo and share with your mates.

