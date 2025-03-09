Line-up quiz! Can you name Manchester United's starting XI from their 2-0 win over Arsenal in 2004?

By
published

Man United enjoyed a 2-0 win over Arsene Wenger's Arsenal at Old Trafford - but who played that game?

Manchester United manager Sir Alex Ferguson, 2008
Manchester United manager Alex Ferguson (Image credit: Alamy)

Manchester United face Arsenal today… so let's delve back into the archives for this classic encounter.

Arsenal were 49 games unbeaten up until this point. It was a run that controversially ended at the hands of their bitterest foes, thanks to two goals and plenty of pizza flying about the place.

But who lined up for Manchester United that afternoon? We're about to find out - in our latest line-up quiz!

TRY NEXT

Mark Hughes in action for Manchester United against Oldham Athletic in the FA Cup semi-finals in April 1994.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

QUIZ! Can you name all 22 clubs from the very first Premier League season?

There is no time limit to contend with here. We want you to tell us the starting XI named by Alex Ferguson for this big Premier League win.

Log into Kwizly, too, and we'll give you a hint for the next letter you're looking for.

Don’t forget to tweet your scores @FourFourTwo and then share with your mates. How many players can you name?

Let's find out...

We use Kwizly for our quizzes – find out more here

Can't see this quiz? Play it here

More line-up quizzes

Line-up quiz! Can you name Liverpool's line-up from the famous 4-3 win over Manchester City?

Line-up quiz! Can you name the Spain line-up from their Euro 2008 final win over Germany?

Line-up quiz! Can you name the France line-up from their 2018 World Cup win over Belgium?

Quiz! Can you name the Liverpool line-up from Jurgen Klopp's first game in charge?

Quiz! Can you name the Chelsea line-up from the FA Cup final against Aston Villa in 2000?

Quiz! Can you name the Bayern Munich line-up from the Champions League final against Paris Saint-Germain in 2020?

Chris Nee
Chris Nee

Chris is a freelance writer and the author of the High Protein Beef Paste football newsletter. He's based in Warwickshire and is the Head of Media for Coventry Sphinx.

More about quiz
Friday football quiz

Friday Football Quiz, episode 53: Can you get 20 correct answers?
Leicester City players and manager Claudio Ranieri celebrate with the Premier League trophy after their match against Everton in May 2016.

Quiz! Can you get 100% in our quiz on Leicester City's title-winning 2015/16 season?
Kevin Keegan celebrates with teammate John Toshack after scoring a goal for Liverpool

‘I was close, very close, to managing Liverpool. I thought it was done, but they went for Joe Fagan. From there, nothing worked out and I lost my motivation’: Ex-Real Madrid boss reveals missing out on Anfield job
See more latest
Most Popular
Tottenham were beaten 1-0 by the Cherries back in December
How to watch Tottenham vs Bournemouth online from anywhere – Live stream and TV details for Premier League game
Leeds United and Portsmouth last faced off on the opening day of the EFL Championship 2024/25 season
How to watch Portsmouth vs Leeds: Live streams and TV channels for huge Championship clash
Rodrygo of Real Madrid celebrates after scoring his team&#039;s first goal with teammates during the UEFA Champions League 2024/25 Round of 16 First Leg match between Real Madrid C.F. and Atletico de Madrid at Estadio Santiago Bernabéu on March 4, 2025 in Madrid, Spain
Watch Real Madrid vs Rayo Vallecano: Live streams, TV info for La Liga clash
Jurgen Klopp and Pep Guardiola embrace ahead of a match between Liverpool and Manchester City in April 2023.
League Cup winning managers
Bruno Fernandes of Manchester United and Gabriel Martinelli of Arsenal (airborne) during the Premier League match between Arsenal FC and Manchester United FC at Emirates Stadium on December 04, 2024 in London, England.
Watch Manchester United vs Arsenal: Live streams, TV channels, kick-off time for huge Premier League clash, preview, team news
Nicolas Jackson of Chelsea and Wout Faes of Leicester City in action during the Premier League match between Leicester City FC and Chelsea FC at The King Power Stadium on November 23, 2024 in Leicester, England.
Is Chelsea vs Leicester on TV? Live streams, viewing options, kick-off time for Premier League match, preview, team news
Crystal Palace won 1-0 in this season&#039;s previous meeting as Jean-Philippe Mateta&#039;s strike proved decisive
Is Crystal Palace vs Ipswich on TV? Live streams and how to watch Premier League clash
Lamine Yamal of FC Barcelona in action during the Spanish league, La Liga EA Sports, football match played between FC Barcelona and Deportivo Alaves at Estadio Olimpico de Montjuic on February 02, 2025 in Barcelona, Spain.
Watch Barcelona vs Osasuna: TV & streaming details for today's La Liga game
Edmundo and Romario at Vasco da Gama in January 2000.
Players who had three spells at a club
Brighton and Fulham are both still in the hunt for European qualification
Is Brighton vs Fulham on TV? Live streams and where to watch Saturday's Premier League game