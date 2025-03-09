Line-up quiz! Can you name Manchester United's starting XI from their 2-0 win over Arsenal in 2004?

Manchester United face Arsenal today… so let's delve back into the archives for this classic encounter.

Arsenal were 49 games unbeaten up until this point. It was a run that controversially ended at the hands of their bitterest foes, thanks to two goals and plenty of pizza flying about the place.

But who lined up for Manchester United that afternoon? We're about to find out - in our latest line-up quiz!

There is no time limit to contend with here. We want you to tell us the starting XI named by Alex Ferguson for this big Premier League win.

Let's find out...

Can't see this quiz? Play it here

