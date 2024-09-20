Line-up quiz! Can you name the Manchester City line-up that beat Arsenal 6-3 in 2013?

Manchester City handed Arsene Wenger's Arsenal side a huge defeat at the Etihad back in 2013

Former Manchester City boss Manuel Pellegrini
It's time for another famous FourFourTwo line-up quiz, as we ask you to name the Manchester City side that sent Arsenal back to the capital with their collective tail between their legs after a 6-3 thrashing at the Etihad Stadium in 2013.

That victory came as part of a title-winning campaign for Manuel Pellegrini's side, with current Arsenal boss Mikel Aterta having to watch the defeat from the bench, as he was an unused Gunners substitute that day.

