Line-up quiz! Can you name the Manchester City line-up that beat Arsenal 6-3 in 2013?

It's time for another famous FourFourTwo line-up quiz, as we ask you to name the Manchester City side that sent Arsenal back to the capital with their collective tail between their legs after a 6-3 thrashing at the Etihad Stadium in 2013.

That victory came as part of a title-winning campaign for Manuel Pellegrini's side, with current Arsenal boss Mikel Aterta having to watch the defeat from the bench, as he was an unused Gunners substitute that day.

Arteta returns to the Etihad as a manager this weekend, when he will be hoping to avoid a repeat of that 2013 Gunners horrorshow, and instead get one over his old mentor Pep Guardiola as he looks to snap a run of two consecutive second-placed Premier League finishes behind City this season.

TRY NEXT QUIZ Can you name the Arsenal line-up from their 2003 win over Inter Milan?

But before then, we're asking you to name the City starting XI that cantered past the Gunners in December 2013.

This is a classic game for Cityzens fans, and one that's well remembered in Premeir League lore.

There's no time limit for this one and don’t forget to tweet your scores @FourFourTwo and then share with your mates.

How many can you name?

