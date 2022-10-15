Liverpool v Manchester City live stream and match preview, Sunday 16 October, 4.30pm BST

Liverpool host Manchester City in the showcase fixture of the Premier League weekend, with the Reds hoping to inflict a first defeat of the season on Pep Guardiola’s side.

These two clubs have battled it out for the title in recent years, but that looks unlikely to be the case this term after a dreadful start from Liverpool.

Jurgen Klopp’s side have picked up 10 points from eight games and sit 13 points behind City ahead of their meeting at Anfield, albeit with a game in hand.

City’s record of seven wins and two draws in nine games is impressive, but not enough to put them top, as they sit one point behind leaders Arsenal.

Both sides were in midweek Champions League action; Liverpool demolished Rangers 7-1 at Ibrox, while 10-man City played out a 0-0 draw against Copenhagen.

It was a hugely encouraging result for the Reds and set them on track again after a 3-2 defeat away to Arsenal last weekend.

For City, the stalemate in Denmark ended a six-match winning run in all competitions, although some key players were rested and Sergio Gomez was sent off after half an hour, making it a decent result in the circumstances.

Among those rested was Erling Haaland, who will be fresh and ready to try and add to his astonishing 15-goal Premier League haul at Anfield.

Liverpool can take encouragement from their recent meetings with City; they are unbeaten in the last four meetings, drawing both league games 2-2 last season and winning clashes in the FA Cup semi-final and Community Shield.

The Reds are without the injured Luis Diaz, Joel Matip, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Naby Keita, Arthur Melo and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain.

But Curtis Jones could make it and Andy Robertson returned to fitness to feature from the bench against Rangers.

For City, Kyle Walker, John Stones and Kalvin Phillips will miss the trip to Merseyside.

Form

Liverpool: WLWDW

Man City: DWWWW

Referee

Anthony Taylor will be the referee for Liverpool v Manchester City.

Stadium

Liverpool v Manchester City will be played at Anfield.

Other games

Liverpool v Manchester City is the final match of the weekend in the Premier League.

Kick-off and channel

Kick-off is at 4.30pm BST on Sunday 16 October and it is being shown on Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Main Event (opens in new tab). See below for international broadcast options.

International Premier League TV rights

• UK: Sky Sports (opens in new tab) and BT Sport (opens in new tab) are the two main players once again, but Amazon (opens in new tab) also have a slice of the pie in 2022/23.

• USA: NBC Sports Group are the Premier League rights holders, with the Peacock Premium (opens in new tab) streaming platform showing even more than the 175 games it aired last season. If you pick up a fuboTV subscription (opens in new tab) for the games not on Peacock Premium, you'll be able to watch every game.

• Canada: The way to watch Premier League football in 2022/23 is fuboTV (opens in new tab), which has exclusive rights to all the action.

• Australia: Optus Sport (opens in new tab) will screen every game of the Premier League season. Non-subscribers can access the action via a Fetch TV box (opens in new tab) and other friendly streaming devices.

• New Zealand: Sky Sport (opens in new tab) are serving up all 380 games – plus various highlights and magazine shows throughout the week, as well as the Champions League.