Liverpool vs Wolves live stream, match preview, team news and kick-off time for this Premier League match
Find a Liverpool vs Wolves live stream for this Premier League clash
Liverpool vs Wolves live stream and match preview, Wednesday March 1, 8pm GMT
Liverpool vs Wolves live stream and match preview
Looking for a Liverpool vs Wolves live stream? We've got you covered. Liverpool vs Wolves is not being shown in the UK, but is on NBC in the US. American abroad? Use a VPN to watch the Premier League with your subscription from anywhere.
Inconsistent Liverpool stalled again at the weekend with a 0-0 draw away to Crystal Palace. That followed two wins that buoyed the spirits around Anfield – turning over rivals Everton and Champions League hopefuls Newcastle – but it is still less than a month since Wednesday's opponents Wolves turned them over 3-0 at Molineux.
A return to winning ways would not only set them up well ahead of in-form Manchester United's visit at the weekend, but also put them within touching distance of the European places.
This will be the fourth meeting between Liverpool and Wolves since 2023 began. The previous meeting at Anfield, a 2-2 draw in the FA Cup, led to a replay that Liverpool edged in the Midlands.
Wolves have certainly improved under Julen Lopetegui, but still sit just three points above the relegation zone.
Kick-off is at 8pm GMT. Make sure you know how to watch the Premier League wherever you are.
Team news
Darwin Nunez and Ibrahim Konate are both under consideration for Liverpool despite recent injuries, but centre-back Joe Gomez is still out.
Matheus Cunha will have a late fitness test, while Boubacar Traore and Hwang Hee-cha remain out for Wolves.
Form
Liverpool: DLWWD
Wolves: LWWLD
Referee
Paul Tierney will be the referee for Liverpool vs Wolves. Stuart Attwell is the VAR.
Stadium
Liverpool vs Wolves will be played at Anfield in Liverpool.
Kick-off and channel
Liverpool vs Wolves kick-off is at 8pm GMT on Wednesday March 1 in the UK.
In the US, kick-off time is 3pm ET / 11am PT. The match will be shown on NBC in the US. See below for international broadcast options.
VPN guide
Use a VPN to watch Premier League football from outside your country
If you’re out of the country for a Premier League fixture, then you won't be able to watch on your domestic streaming service as usual. The broadcaster knows where you are because of your IP address (boo!) and blocks you from watching it. You can use a VPN to get around that, though, without resorting to illegal feeds you’ve found on Reddit.
A Virtual Private Network (VPN), assuming it complies with your broadcaster’s T&Cs, creates a private connection between your device and t'internet, meaning the service can’t work out where you are and will let you watch. And all the info going between is entirely encrypted, anonymous and safe – and that's a result.
There are plenty of good-value options out there. For the Premier League, FourFourTwo currently recommends:
ExpressVPN including a 30-day, money-back guarantee (opens in new tab)
FourFourTwo’s brainy office mates TechRadar love its super speedy connections, trustworthy security and the fact it works with Android, Apple, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, PS5 and loads more. You also get a money-back guarantee, 24/7 support and it's currently available for a knockdown price. Go get it!
International Premier League TV rights
• UK: Sky Sports (opens in new tab) and BT Sport (opens in new tab) are the two main players once again, but Amazon (opens in new tab) also have a slice of the pie in 2022/23.
• USA: NBC Sports Group are the Premier League rights holders, with the Peacock Premium (opens in new tab) streaming platform showing even more than the 175 games it aired last season. If you pick up a fuboTV subscription (opens in new tab) for the games not on Peacock Premium, you'll be able to watch every game.
• Canada: The way to watch Premier League football in 2022/23 is fuboTV (opens in new tab), which has exclusive rights to all the action.
• Australia: Optus Sport (opens in new tab) will screen every game of the Premier League season. Non-subscribers can access the action via a Fetch TV box (opens in new tab) and other friendly streaming devices.
• New Zealand: Sky Sport (opens in new tab) are serving up all 380 games – plus various highlights and magazine shows throughout the week, as well as the Champions League.
Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription
Join now for unlimited access
Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
FourFourTwo Newsletter
Get the best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week.
Conor Pope is the Online Editor of FourFourTwo, overseeing all digital content, and joined the team in February 2019. He plays football regularly, both on grass and artificial surfaces, and has a large, discerning and ever-growing collection of football shirts from around the world.
He supports Blackburn Rovers and holds a season ticket with south London non-league side Dulwich Hamlet. His main football passions include Tugay, the San Siro and only using a winter ball when it snows.
Get the best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week.
Thank you for signing up to Four Four Two. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.