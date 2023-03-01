Liverpool vs Wolves live stream, match preview, team news and kick-off time for this Premier League match

The most recent clash between Liverpool and Wolves ended up 3-0 to Julen Lopetegui's side at Molineux

Liverpool vs Wolves live stream and match preview, Wednesday March 1, 8pm GMT

Looking for a Liverpool vs Wolves live stream? We've got you covered. Liverpool vs Wolves is not being shown in the UK, but is on NBC in the US. American abroad? Use a VPN to watch the Premier League with your subscription from anywhere.

Inconsistent Liverpool stalled again at the weekend with a 0-0 draw away to Crystal Palace. That followed two wins that buoyed the spirits around Anfield – turning over rivals Everton and Champions League hopefuls Newcastle – but it is still less than a month since Wednesday's opponents Wolves turned them over 3-0 at Molineux.

A return to winning ways would not only set them up well ahead of in-form Manchester United's visit at the weekend, but also put them within touching distance of the European places.

This will be the fourth meeting between Liverpool and Wolves since 2023 began. The previous meeting at Anfield, a 2-2 draw in the FA Cup, led to a replay that Liverpool edged in the Midlands.

Wolves have certainly improved under Julen Lopetegui, but still sit just three points above the relegation zone.

Kick-off is at 8pm GMT. Make sure you know how to watch the Premier League wherever you are.

Team news

Darwin Nunez and Ibrahim Konate are both under consideration for Liverpool despite recent injuries, but centre-back Joe Gomez is still out.

Matheus Cunha will have a late fitness test, while Boubacar Traore and Hwang Hee-cha remain out for Wolves.

Form

Liverpool: DLWWD

Wolves: LWWLD

Referee

Paul Tierney will be the referee for Liverpool vs Wolves. Stuart Attwell is the VAR.

Stadium

Liverpool vs Wolves will be played at Anfield in Liverpool.

Kick-off and channel

Liverpool vs Wolves kick-off is at 8pm GMT on Wednesday March 1 in the UK.

In the US, kick-off time is 3pm ET / 11am PT. The match will be shown on NBC in the US. See below for international broadcast options.

VPN guide

If you’re out of the country for a Premier League fixture, then you won't be able to watch on your domestic streaming service as usual. The broadcaster knows where you are because of your IP address (boo!) and blocks you from watching it. You can use a VPN to get around that, though, without resorting to illegal feeds you’ve found on Reddit.

A Virtual Private Network (VPN), assuming it complies with your broadcaster’s T&Cs, creates a private connection between your device and t'internet, meaning the service can’t work out where you are and will let you watch. And all the info going between is entirely encrypted, anonymous and safe – and that's a result.

There are plenty of good-value options out there. For the Premier League, FourFourTwo currently recommends:

International Premier League TV rights

• UK: Sky Sports (opens in new tab) and BT Sport (opens in new tab) are the two main players once again, but Amazon (opens in new tab) also have a slice of the pie in 2022/23.

• USA: NBC Sports Group are the Premier League rights holders, with the Peacock Premium (opens in new tab) streaming platform showing even more than the 175 games it aired last season. If you pick up a fuboTV subscription (opens in new tab) for the games not on Peacock Premium, you'll be able to watch every game.

• Canada: The way to watch Premier League football in 2022/23 is fuboTV (opens in new tab), which has exclusive rights to all the action.

• Australia: Optus Sport (opens in new tab) will screen every game of the Premier League season. Non-subscribers can access the action via a Fetch TV box (opens in new tab) and other friendly streaming devices.

• New Zealand: Sky Sport (opens in new tab) are serving up all 380 games – plus various highlights and magazine shows throughout the week, as well as the Champions League.