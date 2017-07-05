In the mag: Griezmann hits back! When Serie A was king! Lizarazu One-on-One!

Every now and then, circumstances beyond our control will conspire to completely change or even scupper a cover story. There was the time when a legendary Brazilian forward ended up in the wrong city thanks to an unanswered text; our interview was off and it would take another 18 months to get him again.

There was the occasion when one of our behind-the-scenes club features was postponed indefinitely due to flash floods hitting the local area. And who could possibly forget when one of the world’s best footballers almost missed his cover shoot because his summer barbecue had got out of control – when he did finally turn up, the barbecue and a 50-person entourage were in tow, too.

We can now add the Spanish Court of Arbitration to that list, who last month upheld Atletico Madrid’s transfer ban. The upshot was that our interview with Antoine Griezmann took a sharp turn; instead of being about his potential switch to Manchester United, it became about how he has coped with recent events. Fortunately for us, he was in fine form – also discussing everything from Zinedine Zidane’s used shorts to David Beckham’s tattoos, Drake and becoming the best player in the world.

Whether that is in Madrid or Manchester (one day), only time will tell...

Sign him up, sign him up, sign him up!

Griezmann isn’t the only superstar to get Premier League clubs drooling this summer – FFT profiles another 27 targets including the poker-loving poacher, the new Xavi and the self-professed “best German attacker by a mile”.

The Rumbelows sprint challenge

In 1992, a group of television executives came up with an idea as brilliant as it was simple: get players from all 92 Football League clubs to race each other for the right to call themselves the game’s fastest (and win a brand new telly).

Vote Romario

Nobody saw it coming. The hot-headed Brazilian goal machine and 1994 World Cup winner is now an anti-establishment politician fighting on behalf of the little guy. Corrupt officials beware: Senator Shorty’s gunning for you!

Dallas Tornado on tour

Introducing the mental story of the NASL side and their epic 1967 world tour featuring raging monkeys, rock-throwing rabbles... and a run-in with the Viet Cong.

"Hollywood here I come!"

Who hasn’t dreamt of making it big in Hollywood? When LA Galaxy announced they were flying all the way to London to hold open trials, we chased that dream.

When Serie A ruled the world

Golaccio! During the 1990s, Italy was the undisputed home of football. Serie A boasted 13 European trophies, six world-record transfers and six Ballon d’Or winners, plus every iconic star from Asprilla to Zidane. Welcome to a time when Calcio was king.

One-on-One

Former Bayern Munich left-back Bixente Lizarazu answers your questions in this month's One-on-One, including: did he turn down a move to Man United? Why did he slap Lothar Matthaus? And who was madder: Oliver Kahn or Stefan Effenberg?

Upfront

Ashley Cole opens up about life at LA Galaxy, woe in Rome and becoming a coach at Chelsea; Edmilson talks FFT through his 2002 World Cup stunner for Brazil; former Liverpool striker Karl-Heinz Riedle recalls the games that changed his life; and Niall Quinn reveals he would happily tuck into some horse meat lasagne.

Action Replay

On the verge of an England call-up in September 1969, Wolves winger Peter Knowles jacked in the beautiful game for a higher calling as a Jehovah’s Witness. FFT finds out why, and discovers what happened to former Leeds and Scotland goalkeeper David Harvey, as well as learning the bizarre history of Fiorentina.

Performance

FourFourTwo Performance speaks to Xabi Alonso, who teaches you about game intelligence and learning from other sports. Plus, we find out how 'The Eye Lady' is helping Bournemouth's goalkeepers to stay tuned at all times, and why slipping salt into his drink has stopped Liverpool's Adam Lallana suffering from cramp.

The August 2017 issue of FourFourTwo was brought to you by Bixente Lizarazu, Niall Quinn, Karl-Heinz Riedle, Ashley Cole, Edmilson, Antoine Griezmann, John Williams, Kevin Bartlett, Romario, Mike Renshaw, John Stewart, Jan Book, Brian Harvey, Bill Crosbie, Chris Howe, Gordon Kljestan, Kevin Hartman, Wes Meadows, Aron Winter, Paul Gascoigne, Beppe Signori, David Platt, Fabrizio Ravanelli, Franco Baresi, Paolo Maldini, Ronaldo, Claudio Taffarel, Zinedine Zidane, John Lalley, Hugh Curran, Xabi Alonso, Michael Watts, Sherylle Calder, Craig Reid, Mo Gimpel and Jaap Stam.

