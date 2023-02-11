Manchester City vs Aston Villa live stream, match preview, team news and kick-off time for this Premier League match

Manchester City vs Aston Villa live stream and match preview, Sunday 12 February, 4.30pm GMT

Looking for a Manchester City vs Aston Villa live stream? We've got you covered. Manchester City vs Aston Villa is being shown on Sky Sports in the UK. Brit abroad? Use a VPN to watch the Premier League with your subscription (opens in new tab) from anywhere.

Pep Guardiola's side will be looking to get back on track after a 1-0 defeat by Tottenham (opens in new tab) last time out.

City (opens in new tab) have also had to deal with the news this week that they have been charged by the Premier League for allegedly breaking its financial rules.

Aston Villa (opens in new tab) will hope that the champions are distracted by off-field events when the two teams clash on Sunday.

Kick-off is at 4.30pm GMT. Make sure you know how to watch the Premier League (opens in new tab) wherever you are.

Team news

Manchester City will be without John Stones, but there are no other injury absentees for Guardiola to contend with.

Diego Carlos, Jed Steer and Bertrand Traore are all on the treatment table for Aston Villa.

Form

Manchester City have lost half of their last six matches in all competitions, and they could be eight points adrift of top spot by the time Sunday's match kicks off.

Aston Villa lost 4-2 to Leicester (opens in new tab) last time out, but that was only their second league defeat since Unai Emery took charge.

Referee

Robert Jones will be the referee for Manchester City vs Aston Villa.

Stadium

Manchester City vs Aston Villa will be played at the 53,400-capacity Etihad Stadium.

Kick-off and channel

Manchester City vs Aston Villa kick-off is at 4.30pm GMT on Sunday 12 February in the UK. The game is being shown on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Football (opens in new tab).

In the US, kick-off time is 11.30am ET / 8.30am PT. The match will be shown on NBC in the US. See below for international broadcast options.

(Image credit: Future)

