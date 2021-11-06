Manchester United v Manchester City live stream: How to watch the Premier League from anywhere in the world

Manchester United v Manchester City live stream, Sky Sports, Saturday 6 November, 12.30pm GMT

Manchester United will be looking to make a statement of intent when they host Manchester City in the early kick-off on Saturday.

This has been a decent week for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, whose job was hanging by a thread following United’s 5-0 thrashing by Liverpool a fortnight ago. A 3-0 victory over Tottenham came after a smart switch to a 3-4-1-2 formation, before United did enough to remain top of their Champions League group with a 2-2 draw against Atalanta.

The Italians were the better team on Tuesday night, and United would have been beaten were it not for Cristiano Ronaldo’s dramatic interventions in injury time at the end of either half. Still, the result was positive for United and keeps Solskjaer safe for now.

That could all change with a hefty defeat by Manchester City, of course. Pep Guardiola’s side were poor in their 2-0 loss to Crystal Palace last Saturday, but they have been more impressive away from home than at the Etihad Stadium of late. If United attempt to press high like they did against Liverpool, City should have plenty of joy in transition.

United will have to make do without the suspended Pogba, while Raphael Varane tweaked his hamstring against Atalanta and will play no part here. Victor Lindelof will need to be assessed before kick-off; if he too is absent, United might shift to a four-man backline with Eric Bailly alongside Harry Maguire at the heart of it.

City will again be unable to call upon the services of Ferran Torres, so we can expect Phil Foden to continue as a false nine. Guardiola often springs a surprise with his selections for big games, but Jack Grealish and Gabriel Jesus are likely to start alongside Foden in a three-pronged attack. Laporte is suspended following his red card last weekend.

Kick-off is at 12.30pm GMT on Saturday 6 November, and UK viewers can watch live on Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Main Event. See below for international broadcast options.

UK TV rights

Sky Sports and BT Sport are the two main players once again, but Amazon also have a slice of the pie in 2021/22.

US TV rights

NBC Sports Group are the Premier League rights holders, with the Peacock Premium streaming platform showing even more than the 175 games it aired last season, with other matches split between NBCSN channel, CNBC and the over-the-air NBC broadcast channel. If you pick up a fuboTV subscription for the games not on Peacock Premium, you'll be able to watch every game.

Head back to our VPN advice so you can take advantage when you're out of the country.

Canada TV rights

DAZN subscribers can watch every single Premier League game in 2021/22 – and it gets better. After a one-month free trial, you'll only have to pay a rolling $20-a-month fee, or make it an annual subscription of $150.

The broadcaster also has all the rights to Champions League and Europa League games in Canada, too.

Want in while you're out of Canada? Scroll back up and check out the VPN offers above.

Australia TV rights

Optus Sport are offering every game of the Premier League season for just $14.99/month for non-subscribers, which you can get via a Fetch TV box and other friendly streaming devices.

To take advantage while you're not Down Under, follow the VPN advice towards the top of this page.

New Zealand TV rights

Spark Sport are serving up all 380 games – plus various highlights and magazine shows throughout the week, as well as the Champions League – for $24.99 a month, after a seven-day free trial.

It's also available via web browsers, Apple/Android devices, Google Chromecast and some Samsung TVs, and Apple TV and Smart TV compatibility new for this season.

Check out our VPN deals to watch when you’re not in New Zealand.

