Manchester United v Reading live stream: How to watch the start of the Women's Super League season, wherever you are in the world

Manchester United v Reading live stream, Sky Sports, Friday 3 September, 7:45pm BST

Looking for a Manchester United v Reading live stream as the Women's Super League season gets underway? We've got you covered with our handy guide!

Manchester United host Reading at Leigh Sports Village on Friday night, kicking off the new campaign in the Women's Super League.

It's the start of a new era for United - who finished fourth in the WSL last season - with Marc Skinner succeeding Casey Stoney as head coach.

This summer also saw the likes of Lauren James and United States international duo Christen Press and Tobin Heath leave the club.

The Red Devils squad has been boosted, though, by the arrival of - among others - Norway midfielder Vilde Boa Risa and former Manchester City defender Aoife Mannion.

As for Kelly Chambers' Reading, they'll be looking to push on from on 2020/21's mid-table finish.

The Royals may have waved goodbye to the retiring Fara Williams and fellow influential midfielder Angharad James in the off-season, but they have brought in the likes of experienced Scotland left-back Emma Mitchell and veteran South Korea striker Jeon Ga-eul.

Reading won this fixture last season 2-0, with United claiming a 2-1 victory in the reverse meeting.

Kick-off is at 7:45pm BST and the game is being shown live on Sky Sports Premier League and Main Event and The FA Player in the UK.

