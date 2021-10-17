Newcastle United v Tottenham Hotspur: How to watch the Premier League from anywhere in the world

Newcastle United v Tottenham Hotspur, Sunday 17 October 3, 4.30pm BST

Newcastle will usher in a new era when Tottenham make the long trip to St James’ Park on Sunday afternoon.

Eighteen months after it first attempted to buy the club, Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund (PIF) completed the takeover of Newcastle last week. Supporters celebrated the departure of Mike Ashley, but the arrival of the PIF brings a number of fresh questions.

Other clubs in the division will certainly be wondering how the new ownership group managed to convince the Premier League that it is a completely separate entity to the Saudi state, which has been accused of numerous human rights abuses in recent years.

Those issues will continue to rumble on in the background, and Newcastle fans are correct to point out that the PIF is not the first questionable owner of a Premier League club. The attention of those supporters will soon turn to football matters, not least because the Magpies are in a precarious position after seven games. Steve Bruce has earned a stay of execution and will take charge of his 1000th match in management, but he is unlikely to remain in the hot seat for too much longer.

This will be a tougher game for Tottenham than it would have been had Ashley still been at the helm. There will be an atmosphere of euphoria at St James’, and Spurs may have to weather an early storm if Jones encourages a more front-foot approach.

Tottenham still have a much better team than Newcastle, though, and they will hope their quality shines through as the game wears on. Nuno Espirito Santo oversaw a 2-1 victory over Aston Villa last time out, and it is important that the Portuguese starts to build momentum after a difficult start to his Tottenham tenure. Defeat here would lead to questions being asked of Nuno once again.

Kick-off is at 4.30pm BST on Sunday, 17 October, and UK viewers can watch it on Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Ultra HD. See below for international broadcast options.

UK TV rights

Sky Sports and BT Sport are the two main players once again, but Amazon also have a slice of the pie in 2021/22.

US TV rights

NBC Sports Group are the Premier League rights holders, with the Peacock Premium streaming platform showing even more than the 175 games it aired last season, with other matches split between NBCSN channel, CNBC and the over-the-air NBC broadcast channel. If you pick up a fuboTV subscription for the games not on Peacock Premium, you'll be able to watch every game.

Head back to our VPN advice so you can take advantage when you're out of the country.

Canada TV rights

DAZN subscribers can watch every single Premier League game in 2021/22 – and it gets better. After a one-month free trial, you'll only have to pay a rolling $20-a-month fee, or make it an annual subscription of $150.

The broadcaster also has all the rights to Champions League and Europa League games in Canada, too.

Want in while you're out of Canada? Scroll back up and check out the VPN offers above.

Australia TV rights

Optus Sport are offering every game of the Premier League season for just $14.99/month for non-subscribers, which you can get via a Fetch TV box and other friendly streaming devices.

To take advantage while you're not Down Under, follow the VPN advice towards the top of this page.

New Zealand TV rights

(Image credit: Future)

Spark Sport are serving up all 380 games – plus various highlights and magazine shows throughout the week, as well as the Champions League – for $24.99 a month, after a seven-day free trial.

It's also available via web browsers, Apple/Android devices, Google Chromecast and some Samsung TVs, and Apple TV and Smart TV compatibility new for this season.

Check out our VPN deals to watch when you’re not in New Zealand.

