Newcastle v Tottenham live stream, team news and kick-off time for this Premier League match

Newcastle v Tottenham live stream and match preview

Newcastle v Tottenham is on Sky Sports in the UK.

Fourth faces fifth in a momentous moment in the Champions League race when Newcastle United and Tottenham clash at St. James’ Park.

Both sides are coming off disappointing results; Newcastle were thrashed 3-0 by Aston Villa last time out, ending a five-match winning run, while Spurs conceded at the death to lose 3-2 at home to Bournemouth.

Those results left Newcastle three points clear of Spurs in fourth with a game in hand, but in-form Aston Villa are coming up fast in the rearview mirror, sitting three points behind Tottenham ahead of the weekend’s action.

Newcastle came out on top in their first meeting this season, winning 2-1 in London after first-half goals from Callum Wilson and Miguel Almiron, with Harry Kane netting after the break for the hosts.

Kick-off is at 2.00pm BST. Make sure you know how to watch the Premier League (opens in new tab) wherever you are.

Team news

Allan Saint-Maximin and Miguel Almiron are doubts for Newcastle and Emil Krafth is out.

For Spurs, Ben Davies, Clement Lenglet, Emerson Royal, Rodrigo Bentancur, Ryan Sessegnon and Yves Bissouma are on the treatment table, while Lucas Moura is suspended.

Form

Newcastle: LWWWW

Tottenham: LWDDW

Referee

David Coote will be the referee for Newcastle v Tottenham.

Stadium

Newcastle v Tottenham will be played at St. James’ Park in Newcastle.

Kick-off and channel

Newcastle v Tottenham is being shown on Sky Sports Main Events and Sky Sports Premier League (opens in new tab) in the UK. Kick-off is at 2.00pm BST.

International Premier League TV rights

• UK: Sky Sports (opens in new tab) and BT Sport (opens in new tab) are the two main players once again, but Amazon (opens in new tab) also have a slice of the pie in 2022/23.

• USA: NBC Sports Group are the Premier League rights holders, with the Peacock Premium (opens in new tab) streaming platform showing even more than the 175 games it aired last season. If you pick up a fuboTV subscription (opens in new tab) for the games not on Peacock Premium, you'll be able to watch every game.

• Canada: The way to watch Premier League football in 2022/23 is fuboTV (opens in new tab), which has exclusive rights to all the action.

• Australia: Optus Sport (opens in new tab) will screen every game of the Premier League season. Non-subscribers can access the action via a Fetch TV box (opens in new tab) and other friendly streaming devices.

• New Zealand: Sky Sport (opens in new tab) are serving up all 380 games – plus various highlights and magazine shows throughout the week, as well as the Champions League.