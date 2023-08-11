Newcastle vs Aston Villa live stream, match preview, team news and kick-off time for this Premier League match

Newcastle vs Aston Villa live stream and match preview, Saturday 12 August, 5.30pm BST

Looking for a Newcastle vs Aston Villa live stream? We've got you covered. Newcastle vs Aston Villa is on Sky Sports in the UK. Brit abroad? Use a VPN to watch the Premier League with your subscription from anywhere.

Newcastle United welcome Aston Villa to St. James' Park for their first test of the 2023/24 Premier League season, after impressive campaigns for both sides last season.

Newcastle will be playing Champions League football for the first time in 20 years this term after coming fourth, while Villa are back in Europe following the appointment of Unai Emery.

Harvey Barnes, Sandro Tonali and Tino Livramento have all arrived at Newcastle in transfers that highlight their ambition for the season ahead, though Villa haven't been shy in the market themselves.

Moussa Diaby and Pau Torres have both joined Emery's project at Villa, and they're certainly among the favourites to win the Conference League this season.

Kick-off is at 5.30pm BST. Make sure you know how to watch the Premier League wherever you are.

Team news

Newcastle will be without Joe Willock, Emil Krafth, Javier Manquillo and potentially Fabian Schar for their clash against Villa, though Schar is currently being assessed and might pass fitness tests ahead of the game. The other three will likely be available again in the next month or so.

Aston Villa, meanwhile, are missing Jacob Ramsey and Alex Moreno, who are both recovering from a metatarsal fracture and hamstring tear, respectively. The latter is expected to return in the coming weeks, while Ramsey's recovery could take a little while longer. Emi Buendia, on the other hand, could miss the majority of the season after suffering a reported ACL tear during training.

Form

Both are coming into the new season with optimism, off the back of encouraging campaigns last time out. While there are consequently greater expectations on both to continue on their upwards trajectory, managers Eddie Howe and Unai Emery have strengthened their squads with real quality.

Referee

Andy Madley will be the referee for Newcastle vs Aston Villa. His assistants will be Richard West and Nick Hopton, with Graham Scott the fourth official. Simon Hooper is the VAR, with Harry Lennard the assistant VAR.

Stadium

Newcastle vs Aston Villa will be played at the 52,000-capacity St. James' Park in Newcastle.

Kick-off and channel

Newcastle vs Aston Villa kick-off is at 5.30pm BST on Saturday 12 August in the UK. The game is on Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Main Event in the UK.

In the US, kick-off time is 12.30pm ET / 9.30am PT. The match will be shown on NBC in the US. See below for international broadcast options.

International Premier League TV rights

• UK: Sky Sports and TNT Sports are the two main players, but Amazon also have a slice of the pie in 2023/24.

• USA: NBC Sports Group are the Premier League rights holders, with the Peacock Premium streaming platform showing all 380 games in the season. A fuboTV subscription also lets you watch every game.

• Canada: The way to watch Premier League football in 2023/24 is fuboTV, which has exclusive rights to all the action.

• Australia: Optus Sport will screen every game of the Premier League season.

• New Zealand: Sky Sport are serving up all 380 games – plus various highlights and magazine shows throughout the week, as well as the Champions League.