Northern Ireland v Kosovo live stream and match preview, Saturday September 24, 5.00pm

Northern Ireland v Kosovo match preview

Looking for an Northern Ireland v Kosovo live stream? You're in the right place – FourFourTwo has all the info you need.

Northern Ireland are fighting for their lives to avoid dropping into the bottom tier of the Nations League ahead of their clash with Kosovo.

Ian Baraclough’s men are yet to win a game in Group C2 and are only ahead of rock-bottom Cyprus on goal difference.

The bottom two sides have picked up two points from four games, while Kosovo are second on six points and Greece are the runaway leaders on 12 points.

The last meeting between these sides ended in a 3-2 win for Kosovo in June, and Baraclough’s side are on a five-match winless run overall.

That streak is even worse in the Nations League, where the country are yet to win a game in 14 outings.

There is a new face in the squad this month after Crystal Palace defender Kofi Balmer received his first call-up.

Jamal Lewis of Newcastle United is back after an injury-plagued 2021/22 campaign

But there is a significant number of players who miss out with fitness issues, including Daniel Ballard, Niall McGinn, Liam Donnelly, Brodie Spencer, Josh Clarke, Caolan Boyd-Munce, Trai Hume, Charlie McCann and Alfie McCalmont.

The good news is the return of several players who were unavailable in June, including Wigan striker Josh Magennis, Sunderland’s Corry Evans, Rotherham wing-back Shane Ferguson and Shrewsbury Town defender Tom Flanagan.

Form

Northern Ireland: DLDLL

Kosovo: LWLWD

Referee

Sweden's Glenn Nyberg will be the referee for Northern Ireland v Kosovo.

Stadium

Northern Ireland v Kosovo is being played at Windsor Park in Belfast.

Other games

Group C2 leaders Greece are in action away to Cyprus later in the day, with that game kicking off at 7.45pm.

Next up, Northern Ireland travel to Greece and Kosovo host Cyprus on Tuesday 27 September, both 7.45pm kick-offs.

Kick-off and channel

Kick-off is at 7.45pm BST on Saturday September 24 and is being shown by Premier Sports 1 in the UK. See below for international broadcast options.

VPN guide

If you’re out of the country for a round of Premier League fixtures, then annoyingly your domestic on-demand services won’t work – the broadcaster knows where you are because of your IP address (boo!). You'll be blocked from watching it, which is not ideal if you’ve paid up for a subscription and still want to catch the action without resorting to illegal feeds you’ve found on Reddit.

But assistance is on hand. To get around that, all you have to do is get a Virtual Private Network (VPN), assuming it complies with your broadcaster’s T&Cs. A VPN creates a private connection between your device and t'internet, meaning the service can’t work out where you are and won't automatically block the service you've paid for. All the info going between is entirely encrypted – and that's a result.

There are plenty of good-value options out there, including:

UK TV rights

How to watch Nations League live streams in the UK

UEFA Nations League games have split rights between Channel 4, Premier Sports, ITV and S4C.

US TV rights

Fox Sports (opens in new tab) are the main Nations League rights holders, with TelevisaUnivision (opens in new tab) for Spanish-language speakers. If you pick up a fuboTV subscription (opens in new tab), you'll be able to watch every game.

Head back to our VPN advice so you can take advantage when you're out of the country.

Canada TV rights

DAZN (opens in new tab) subscribers can watch every single televised Nations League gae – and it gets better. After a one-month free trial, you'll only have to pay a rolling $20-a-month fee, or make it an annual subscription of $150.

The broadcaster also has all the rights to Premier League, Champions League and Europa League games in Canada, too.

Want in while you're out of Canada? Scroll back up and check out the VPN offers above.

Australia TV rights

Optus Sport (opens in new tab) are offering every game of the Nations League season for just $14.99/month for non-subscribers, which you can get via a Fetch TV box (opens in new tab) and other friendly streaming devices.

To take advantage while you're not Down Under, follow the VPN advice towards the top of this page.

New Zealand TV rights

UEFA Nations League games are being shown on Sky (opens in new tab) in New Zealand.

Check out our VPN deals to watch when you’re not in New Zealand.