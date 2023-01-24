Nottingham Forest vs Manchester United live stream, match preview, team news and kick-off time for the Carabao Cup clash

Nottingham Forest vs Manchester United live stream and match preview, Wednesday January 25, 8pm GMT

Nottingham Forest vs Manchester United live stream and match preview

Looking for a Nottingham Forest vs Manchester United live stream? Nottingham Forest vs Manchester United is on Sky Sports in the UK.

Nottingham Forest welcome Manchester United to the City Ground for the first time in 24 years as the two teams meet in the first leg of the Carabao Cup semi-finals.

This is Forest's first appearance in the last four of the League Cup (or either major domestic cup, for that matter) since 1992 – when they reached the final, only to lose to... Man United. Steve Cooper's side have been in decent nick since the World Cup, and the underdogs will be hoping that a raucous home crowd can help them take control of this tie.

For United, meanwhile, it's a third Carabao Cup semi-final in four seasons – although they have fallen at this hurdle on each of the last two occasions (both times to Manchester City). The visitors suffered their first defeat since the World Cup in losing late on at Arsenal last time out, and Erik ten Hag will expect a reaction as he looks to steer United closer to a first final in any competition since the 2018 FA Cup final.

Kick-off is at 8pm GMT.

Team news

Forest will be without six players for one of the biggest matches in their recent history. Omar Richards, Moussa Niakhate, Cheikhou Kouyate and Taiwo Awoniyi are all sidelined, along Giulian Biancone – who's been ruled out for the season. Dean Henderson wouldn't have been eligible to play against his parent club but is injured anyway.

As for United, in addition to Donny van de Beek – who's out for the season – this game comes too soon for Diogo Dalot to return, while Jadon Sancho and Anthony Martial remain doubtful.

Form

After a poor start to their first season back in the top flight, Forest – who drew 1-1 away to Bournemouth in the league on Saturday – have lost only two of their last 11 games in all competitions: 4-1 at Championship Blackpool in the FA Cup with a heavily rotated side – and 3-0 at United in the Premier League. They'll be hoping to avoid a repeat of the latter – and United's last visit to the City Ground in 1999, when Ole Gunnar Solskjaer scored a hat-trick off the bench in an 8-1 rout.

Meanwhile, United are looking to avoid going three matches without a win for the first time under Ten Hag. In fact, Sunday's 3-2 loss at Arsenal means they've gone two without a win for the first time since the Dutchman's opening couple of games in charge – having drawn 1-1 away to Crystal Palace last Wednesday. Prior to that, they'd won nine in a row in all competitions.

Referee

Michael Oliver will be the referee for Nottingham Forest vs Manchester United.

Stadium

Nottingham Forest vs Manchester United will be played at the 30,445-capacity City Ground in Nottingham.

Kick-off and channel

Nottingham Forest vs Manchester United kick-off is at 8pm GMT on Wednesday January 25 in the UK. The game is being shown on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League (opens in new tab).

In the US, kick-off time is 3pm ET / 12pm PT. The match will be shown on ESPN in the US. See below for international broadcast options.

(Image credit: Future)

