Euro 2024: Who is Oleksandr Zinchenko's wife?

Ukraine have never reached the semi-finals of a European Championship since attaining independence. Ukrainian players did, however, form the bulk of the Soviet Union side that finished as runners-up in 1988.

So as the nation looks to reach a semi-final, who is star player Zinchenko dating?

Who is Oleksandr Zinchenko's wife?

Zinchenko will be supported in his efforts by his wife, Vlada Sedan, whom he married in 2020.

Sedan was able to get closer to the action than most wives and girlfriends of European Championship stars. That is because she is following the Ukraine national team at the tournament in her job as a sports presenter for Ukrainian channel Channel Football 1/2.

Zinchenko proposed to his then-girlfriend on the pitch of Kyiv's Olympic Stadium after Ukraine qualified for the Euros in 2019.

Vlada is not afraid to criticise the team when it is necessary, and she memorably criticised Pep Guardiola - Zinchenko's boss at Manchester City - after a Champions League defeat by Lyon in 2020.

"Perhaps I have no right to say this, perhaps Zinchenko will forbid me. But to put it mildly, and in order not to swear, this is completely Guardiola's fault," she said.

"At such a crucial moment, making such an experimental tactic for Man City is a bummer. I have no right to criticise, but why play three central defenders when the players themselves take their heads.

"I simply have no words, because to have such a line-up… look what players play at Man City, what a bench. Literally few clubs in the world can boast such reserves."

