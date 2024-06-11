Euro 2024: Who is Jarrod Bowen's wife?

Who is Jarrod Bowen's wife? The attacker's rise to stardom has been electric over the past few years following his move to West Ham United from Championship side Hull City.

His form over the past three seasons has made him a near-certain to make Gareth Southgate's final 26-man squad for this summer's European Championships after another double digit goal haul in the Premier League.

As the wide man's stock continues to rise, eyes begin to turn to his life away from the pitch, so who is Jarrod Bowen's girlfriend?

Jarrod Bowen has been the main man at West Ham for the past three seasons. (Image credit: Getty)

Who is Jarrod Bowen's wife?

Bowen has been dating Dani Dyer, daughter of famous Eastenders actor Danny Dyer, since 2021.

Dani first rose to fame after taking part in popular dating show Love Island before meeting Bowen, and has since appeared on a number of different TV shows such as Celebrity Masterchef and Celebrity Gogglebox.

The pair welcomed twin daughters last year, with actor Danny Dyer telling TalkSport: “What a player he is, what a man he is, he's been incredible for us. He’s the father of my grandchildren which is a beautiful thing.”

He added: “He’s got to be on the plane. I might be biased but I think he’s as good as Bukayo Saka in that position. I think he’s got all of his attributes, he’s as strong as him or stronger.

"I think he’s great with the ball, he can finish and also he can play anywhere up front and I don’t think Saka can.

