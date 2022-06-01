Portugal Women’s Euro 2022 fixtures: Full dates and schedule
With Portugal Women’s Euro 2022 fixtures beginning on the 9th July, it is time to get the dates in the diary.
Euro 2022 is being hosted in England with matches taking place across the country throughout July. The sixteen team tournament runs from 6th - 31st July. Portugal already have three group stage matches scheduled but if they reach the final, they will play six in total. Portugal did not originally qualify for the tournament but due to the expulsion of Russia as a result of the war in Ukraine they will now be in Group C. Portugal will face Sweden, Switzerland and the Netherlands in the group stages.
Portugal Women’s Euro 2022 fixtures
Saturday 9th July
Portugal vs Switzerland (17:00 GMT, Leigh Sports Village, Leigh)
Wednesday 13th July
Netherlands vs Portugal (20:00 GMT, Leigh Sports Village, Leigh)
Sunday 17th July
Sweden vs Portugal (17:00 GMT, Leigh Sports Village, Leigh)
Portugal Women’s Euro 2022 fixtures: What fixtures will Portugal play if they top the group?
If Portugal win Group C, they will set up a quarter-final fixture with the runner-up of Group D. This will be one of France, Italy, Iceland or Belgium. The quarter-final match would take place on Friday 22nd July at the Leigh Sports Village in Leigh.
A semi-final match on this path would take place on 26th July at Bramall Lane in Sheffield.
Portugal Women’s Euro 2022 fixtures: What fixtures will Portugal play if they come second in the group?
If Portugal come second in Group C, they will set up a quarter-final fixture with the winner of Group D. The quarter-final match would take place on Saturday 23rd July at the New York Stadium in Rotheram.
A semi-final match on this path would take place on 27th July at Stadium MK in Milton Keynes.
