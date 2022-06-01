Portugal Women's Euro 2022 group: Who will they face in Group C?

Portugal Women’s Euro 2022 group contains Sweden, Switzerland and the Netherlands. It did originally contain Russia but they have been suspended from the competition. Portugal were invited to replace them, having originally lost to them in the playoff for the final Euros place. This will be Portugal’s second European Championships, having previously qualified in 2017.

Portugal Women's Euro 2022 group: Switzerland

(Image credit: Getty Images)

9th July

Portugal will play their first group game against Switzerland. Switzerland are playing in their second ever European Championships, having beaten the Czech Republic on penalties to make it to the tournament through the playoff system.

There are a number of talented players within the Swiss squad including Barcelona’s Ana-Maria Crnogorčević, Paris Saint-Germain’s Ramona Bachmann, and Arsenal’s Lia Wälti. Meanwhile young forward Alisha Lehmann is always a threat in one-v-one situations due to her ability on the ball.

Portugal Women’s Euro 2022 group: The Netherlands

(Image credit: Getty Images)

13th July

The Netherlands are currently the holders of the European Championship, having won it on home turf back in 2017. However, manager Sarina Wiegman has been hired by England so they will be led into the tournament by former Portland Thorns boss Mark Parsons.

Despite the managerial change, the Netherlands side is full of attacking talent. Vivianne Miedema has played a slightly different role for Arsenal this season but remains an unstoppable goalscorer. Meanwhile, Lieke Martens has missed a large portion of the season for Barcelona but the Netherlands will be hoping she can find her fitness before July, having been named ‘Player of the Tournament’ at the 2017 Euros. The Dutch side’s biggest boost will have come with Lyon midfielder Damaris Egurrola committing to them, despite being eligible to play for Spain and the USA.

Portugal Women’s Euro 2022 group: Sweden

(Image credit: Getty Images)

17th July

Portugal’s final group game comes against Sweden. Sweden are heading into the tournament ranked second in the world, having won silver at last year’s Tokyo Olympics. They will be hoping to add to their sole piece of silverware: the 1984 European Championship title.

Sweden have a raft of talent all across the pitch with experienced heads like Caroline Seger and Hedvig Lindahl being combined with exciting young talent such as Hanna Bennison. Their attacking riches are particularly formidable with Stina Blackstenius, Fridolina Rolfö and Kosovare Asllani all available to call on.