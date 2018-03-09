Premier League preview: What (definitely) will and won't happen

Manchester United vs Liverpool (Saturday, 12.45pm)

The big talking point: This game has existed on its reputation for a long time, but this year's edition really is significant. The top-four places are all on the line and losing here, with Tottenham in good form and Chelsea almost certain to improve, would be costly.

What will happen: Jose Mourinho will likely be instructed by that context. It shouldn't be as stale as it was at Anfield, but expect something similar. Manchester United hold a marginal points advantage and Objective A for Mourinho will be to not surrender it. Whatever tactical decisions he makes will be predicated on keeping Liverpool behind them in the table.

What won't happen: Liverpool have fitness doubts over Jordan Henderson and Andrew Robertson, although both should be fine to make it. The balance brought to the left side by the latter is particularly important, so advantage United if he doesn't play.

Everton vs Brighton (Saturday, 3pm)

The big talking point: Everton supporters are already sick of Sam Allardyce and he responded with typical bullishness this week, restating his desire to stay in charge past the end of the season. The atmosphere at Goodison Park will certainly be interesting.

What will happen:Dominic Calvert-Lewin will be shunted aside to make way for the returning Wayne Rooney (is this contractual?). Gylfi Sigurdsson will also have to step out of his central role and back onto the left of midfield.

What won't happen: There will be no Ashley Williams, who serves a suspension for his red card at Burnley and whose absence will alleviate a big problem at centre-half.

Huddersfield vs Swansea (Saturday, 3pm)

The big talking point: A meeting between two teams who have dragged themselves away from the relegation zone, but who are still perilously close to danger. As has been the case for months now, it really doesn't take much to rise and fall at that end of the table.

What will happen: Swansea win. Carlos Carvalhal hasn't just lightened the mood in south Wales, he's done an admirable job of rebalancing Swansea. They're far more secure at the back and much more dangerous going forward - and their talent level, while still moderate, is greater than Huddersfield's.

What won't happen: No Aaron Mooy, who is still recovering from a knee laceration, while Alex Pritchard also limped off at Wembley last weekend and is unlikely to feature. His injury isn't serious – David Wagner confirmed as much immediately after that game – but expect him to miss out here.

Newcastle vs Southampton (Saturday, 3pm)

The big talking point: Another game between two sides that can't afford to breathe easily. Whoever loses here will likely find themselves in the relegation zone by the end of the weekend.

What will happen: Goals. Each of the last six games between these two sides in all competitions has produced three goals or more. The 2-2 draw at St Mary's in 2017 showed that there's just something about this match-up that these two, otherwise limp attacks enjoy.

What won't happen: There'll be no Jonjo Shelvey for Newcastle, while Steven Davis hasn't travelled with the visitors, who also remain without Maya Yoshida and Charlie Austin.

West Ham vs Burnley (Saturday, 3pm)

The big talking point: That abomination of a West Ham defeat to Swansea last weekend. That was absolutely wretched and, with relegation still a possibility, David Moyes needs to correct the trajectory.

What will happen: But he won't. Burnley will have been done the power of good by beating Everton last week. That long, winless sequence was a weight on the players' shoulders and, newly liberated from that pressure, their superior discipline and better organisation should be good enough for at least a point here.

What won't happen: Any change in the local mood. As per revelations published by The Independent this week, West Ham is a very strange place at the moment and the atmosphere, as is has been for a while, will presumably be mutinous again.

West Brom vs Leicester (Saturday, 3pm)

The big talking point: Apparently there are no alternatives to Alan Pardew – at least none who want the job – so maybe this isn't a final chance for him?

What will happen: If they lose here, they're done. A defeat matched with a win for Palace, Southampton/Newcastle or Stoke will likely put the Baggies 11 points away from safety. That's a distance which, current form holding, they can't expect to close. Win or bust.

What won't happen: Leicester have been out of sorts in recent weeks, but they should snap out of their stupor here. Riyad Mahrez is back on a level plain – so says the Algerian himself – and Claude Puel will welcome back Shinji Okazaki from injury. The Foxes just don't look quite right without him.

Chelsea vs Crystal Palace (Saturday, 5.30pm)

The big talking point: Adversity. Both of these teams have suffered in recent days - Palace at the hands of Nemanja Matic, Chelsea with every English-speaking pundit in the game - and this game will be defined by their respective responses.

What will happen: Olivier Giroud will start. Eden Hazard clearly didn't enjoy last week, so a reprisal of his false-nine role seems unlikely. Giroud is better equipped to cope with a physical Palace defence and so his pivot work should suit this game - and, to be fair, he's looked like Chelsea's best attacking option whenever he's played.

What won't happen: Chelsea may still be without N'Golo Kante as he recovers from illness, while Palace will continue to struggle on with Wilfried Zaha. Contextually, there's no greater player-team dependency in the league. Zaha is close and has returned to training, but seems unlikely to make this game.

Arsenal vs Watford (Sunday, 1.30pm)

The big talking point: Oh, Arsenal. The back-to-back defeats against Manchester City were listless, if not entirely unexpected, but the defeat to Brighton was appalling. The top four has probably already gone, so too any hope of catching Tottenham, but something positive is still desperately needed - if for no other reason than to create some momentum in the Europa League which, after their win in Milan, should now become their sole focus.

What will happen: The good news, of course, is that Arsenal are always at their absolute best when there's no pressure on them. With nothing to really play for in the league, it would be typical of the late-Wenger era if they now began to reel off the wins.

What won't happen: But that doesn't really change anything. We've been here before far too many times and, irrespective of what happens between now and May, it does feel as though managerial change is not only inevitable, but now has to happen for the sake of the club's future.

Bournemouth vs Tottenham (Sunday, 1.30pm)

The big talking point: Another game that hinges on mentality. Tottenham were dumped out of the Champions League on Wednesday night and how they respond to that will be critical. Bournemouth, too, are battling demons. The late equaliser at Leicester infuriated Eddie Howe and denied his team three points that they probably deserved.

What will happen: Expect Lucas Moura to make his first league start for Spurs here. Even without the Champions League, Spurs are approaching the business end of their season and will need every player match-fit.

What won't happen: Bournemouth are an improving side and they'll be very competitive here. If they do win, though, don't expect it to be because of the Champions League: Mauricio Pochettino has coped with the midweek-weekend challenge particularly well this season and his squad don't seem to do post-European hangovers.

Stoke vs Manchester City (Monday, 8pm)

The big talking point: Good luck to Stoke. Seriously, what else can you say? City aren't losing here. They know, we know it... even Paul Lambert and Stoke know it.

What will happen: Not to be flippant about such excellence, but what does anybody expect? City have been so good that their domination of these games is almost boring. Stoke have Everton at home five days after this game, so maybe they'd be better served by keeping one eye on that one as they try to dig themselves out of a relegation hole.

What won't happen: Benajamin Mendy is back in training after his injury, but this game will still come too soon for him. Pep Guardiola will have one eye on the Champions League quarter-finals, so there would be little sense in rushing the Frenchman back for a competition which is already won.

