Quiz! Can you name the 15 players who are the ONLY footballers from their country to score in the Premier League?

How’s your brain feeling in this new Year of our Lord (Bendtner) 2018? Fresh? Good! It’ll need to be to tackle this mind-twisting quiz.

An Estonian scored in January's first round of fixtures, bringing the number of different nations with a goal to their name in the Premier League to 97. Lots of those countries - such as Spain, Brazil, France and Denmark - have a long list of scorers. Other countries have just one representative on the scoresheet - and that’s what we’re quizzing you on today.

From the Togolese with 97 goals to the Gambian with just one, each of these players holds that unique distinction. It’s a head-scratcher – and we might advise you to think close to home when it comes to the UK-born Guyana and Montserrat internationals.

Now, six minutes are on the clock and clues include each player’s country, Premier League goal total and Prem clubs. Let us know how you do @FourFourTwo – and please challenge your football know-it-all chums too.

(Note: Adblockers can stop you seeing our quizzes – please turn them off. Thanks)

*Still active and playing in the Premier League

