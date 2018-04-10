Quiz! Can you name the 30 top Champions League scorers currently playing in the Premier League?

Plenty of Champions League goals have left the Premier League in recent years with Steven Gerrard and Frank Lampard jacking it in, while Didier Drogba and Samuel Eto’o carried their aged legs to new pastures. Even more recently, Zlatan Ibrahimovic took his haul of 48 Champions League goals and decamped to MLS to do... well, what he does.

Thankfully, there are still plenty of proven Champions League scorers in England’s top tier. Each of the below Premier League players has scored six or more goals in the competition – from seven players in the Chelsea squad to one each at Stoke, Swansea and West Ham.

Manchester City boast the highest all-time Champions League scorer currently in the Prem with 31 goals, while their quarter-final rivals Liverpool have no player with more than 11 strikes (although they do boast four players on this list).

Now, six minutes are on the clock to try to name all 30. Please tell us how you fare on Twitter @FourFourTwo – we’ll retweet the best scores, if you don’t give answers away – and please challenge some friends to match your total.

