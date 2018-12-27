Quiz! Can you name the 33 'modern' players to reach 100 goals for a current Premier League club?

This December, a Chelsea star became the third player this century to reach one hundred goals for the Blues. A significant milestone for a terrific player who’s renowned for giving goalkeepers ‘the eyes’ (or perhaps he’s just looking toward Madrid).

A total of 33 footballers have played for one of the Premier League’s 20 current clubs since the year 2000 – and reached three figures for that side. The twist being that the figure is for all competitions, so not all of them have reached 100 Premier League goals. Far from it.

For example, the centurions for Cardiff and Huddersfield didn’t even play in the Premier League for those clubs, although both players did play and score in England’s top flight.

Confused? Don’t worry. Just have an 18th leftover mince pie and get stuck into the quiz. There’s six minutes on the clock and each player’s goal total (all comps) and year of last game for the club is below. Let us know your score @FourFourTwo – and please challenge some pals too.

(Note: Adblockers can stop you seeing our quizzes – please turn them off. Thanks)

