Quiz! Can you name every winner of the LMA Manager of the Year award?

5 minutes on the clock, 31 managers to guess.

NOW TRY Quiz! Can you tell us whether these 20 managers have coached Bayern Munich?

The League Managers Association is the body responsible for representing the interests of football managers in England.

Each year, since 1993, members of the LMA have voted for the biggest achievement by a fellow manager in the previous season, with an award presented to the overall winner.

While those competing at the top of the Premier League have often had their success recognised, so have several managers lower down the division or even outside the top flight.

Although the likes of Jose Mourinho, Rafael Benitez and Roberto Mancini didn't do enough to win LMA Manager of the Year, some interesting alternatives did. How many can you name?

