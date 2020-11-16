Quiz! Can you name the last 50 players to score against England?

10 minutes on the clock, 50 players to guess.

England have come a long way in the past five years.

The same country that was trying to shoehorn Dele Alli and Wayne Rooney into the same losing side against Iceland is now jam-packed with some of the most exciting talents in the world. It's fantastic to see - but that doesn't mean the Three Lions are infallible.

Over the last five years, England have conceded 50 goals or so - that's 10 per year. Not too bad, considering. But after last night's defeat to Belgium, we're wondering how many of those goalscorers you remember.

Some of them are easier than others. How far back do you recall?

